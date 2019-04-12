Celebrity Grief: Stars that have spoken out about losing a loved one, from Shirley Ballas to Mary Berry…

Martin Lewis
In 2018, Martin Lewis appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the unexpected death of his mother. He explained: "It was very sudden. And it's something I struggle to talk about…It took me a very long time to recover from that."
In March 2018, the finance journalist opened up about the tragic death on Radio 5 Live. He said: "It was three days before my 12th birthday… When I got home, I was told… there had been an accident involving a lorry, but no one told me how serious it was. I remember worrying that my mum wouldn't be there for my birthday… The next day my dad told me that she died that morning and that was the end of my childhood, that moment. I cried every day until I was 15 and then I stopped crying and became brittle."
The founder of the MoneySavingExpert website went on to explain: "You'll know this, it's the defining moment that changed my life… Even when I married my wife, when it was Mother's Day she'd do something with her mother and I couldn't go with. I couldn't cope with Mother's Day. Only now, thank God with the great joy of having my own daughter, that my wife has become mummy can Mother's Day is something I can finally cope with."