The longest celebrity marriages revealed – from David and Victoria Beckham to Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe




1/17
Photo: © Getty Images
1/17

While we are quick to report on shock splits and divorces, there are still many loved-up couples in the world of showbiz. There have been many long-lived marriages among our favourite celebrities, from David and Victoria Beckham to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who prove that romance is certainly not dead. There have also been well-known couples such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas who have worked hard to hold onto their marriage and family. The Hollywood stars briefly separated in 2013, and said at the time that they did so to evaluate and work on their marriage. However, they are now happier than ever, and often share loved-up photos on their respective social media accounts.

Other couples include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. TV stars meanwhile include This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe, and former Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan. We have rounded up all the most well-known long-lasting celebrity marriages to brighten up your day.

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham met in 1997 when David was playing for Manchester United and Victoria was better known as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls. The couple got married in 1999, and went on to have four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. While they have been subject to separation rumours over the years, most recently in 2018, the couple appear happier than ever, and recently enjoyed a family holiday to LA over the Easter holidays.

Photo: © Getty Images
2/17

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin have been married since 2007. They have three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – and recently enjoyed a family holiday to the Maldives over Easter. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May, Holly rewore her wedding dress.

Photo: © Getty Images
3/17

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married since 2000, and even share a birthday. The Hollywood stars briefly separated in 2013 but worked out their differences and are now stronger than ever. They have two children together – Dylan and Carys, and Michael also has a grandchild, Lua, from his eldest son Cameron Douglas.

Photo: © Getty Images
4/17

Tana and Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay married wife Tana in 1996. The couple have family homes in both London and LA, and have five children. They most recently welcomed baby son Oscar in April 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
6/17

Colin Firth and Livia Firth

Colin Firth married Livia Giuggioli in a star-studded wedding in 1997 and the pair have gone on to have two sons together, Luca and Matteo.

Photo: © Getty Images
7/17

Elton John and David Furnish

Elton John and David Furnish got married on 21 December 2005 on the first day that same-sex civil unions became legal in the UK. They went on to become parents to two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Photo: © Getty Images
8/17

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman married husband William H. Macy in 1997, and went on to welcome two daughters – Sofia and Georgia. The couple have faced a turbulent time this year after Felicity was named as one of accused the parents in the US college cheating scandal. William has not been seen at court with his wife, but is no doubt supporting her from behind the scenes.

Photo: © Getty Images
9/17

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Although not technically married, there's no denying that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together a long time, having met on the set of the film Swing Shift in 1983. The pair have one child together – Wyatt Russell, while Goldie is also mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson from a previous marriage, and Russell is dad to son Boston Russell.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/17

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April 2016, having married in April 1996 in Melbourne. The pair met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV show Correlli, and have two adopted children Oscar and Ava.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/17

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005 and they have three children together – Isabella, Stella and Gia.

Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Meryl Streep married American sculptor Don Gummer in 1978. They have four children – Henry, Louisa, Marnie and Grace.

Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Nadia Sawalha and Mark Adderley

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has been married to husband Mark Adderley since 2002, and share two children together – Maddie, 17, and Kiki, 11. The couple got married after a whirlwind relationship when Nadia was pregnant with Maddie, and now work together on popular YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Ola and James Jordan

While the Strictly curse has seen many couples break up, former pro couple Ola and James Jordan have been happily married for 16 years. Most recently. Ola was seen cheering James in the audience during his time competing in Dancing on Ice, which saw him crowned the winner of the 2019 series.

Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's relationship has been tested on more than one occasion, but they are stronger than ever now. The pair got married in 1982, and went on to have three children – Amy, Kelly and Jack. They renewed their vows in May 2017 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas after Ozzy won Sharon's trust back. Ozzy and Sharon decided to do this in secret and didn't even tell their children, but later shared exclusive pictures of their special day to HELLO! magazine.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married since 1988, and they have two sons, Chester and Truman.

Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will celebrate their 21st wedding anniversary this year. They first met in 1994 when Jada auditioned to play Will's girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, and got married on New Year's Eve in 1997. They share two children – Jaden and Willow.

