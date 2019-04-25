The longest celebrity marriages revealed – from David and Victoria Beckham to Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe

While we are quick to report on shock splits and divorces, there are still many loved-up couples in the world of showbiz. There have been many long-lived marriages among our favourite celebrities, from David and Victoria Beckham to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who prove that romance is certainly not dead. There have also been well-known couples such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas who have worked hard to hold onto their marriage and family. The Hollywood stars briefly separated in 2013, and said at the time that they did so to evaluate and work on their marriage. However, they are now happier than ever, and often share loved-up photos on their respective social media accounts.
Other couples include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. TV stars meanwhile include This Morning's Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe, and former Strictly couple James and Ola Jordan. We have rounded up all the most well-known long-lasting celebrity marriages to brighten up your day.
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham met in 1997 when David was playing for Manchester United and Victoria was better known as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls. The couple got married in 1999, and went on to have four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. While they have been subject to separation rumours over the years, most recently in 2018, the couple appear happier than ever, and recently enjoyed a family holiday to LA over the Easter holidays.