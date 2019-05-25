See the celebrities who have stayed friends with their ex

While most of us would find bumping into an ex awkward, these celebrities prove it needn't be a painful experience. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner and Nicole Kidman are just some of the stars who have remained on good terms with their former flames. Some exes have stayed friendly for the sake of their children, while others, such as Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York have gone one step further and even still live together. These celebrities may no longer have romantic feelings for each other, but there's no denying their unbreakable bond. Let's take a look at the friendly exes…
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew
Andrew and Sarah have remained the best of friends and still make regular appearances together at big family events, showing they are very much still a team. Whether it's rocking up to Ascot together or supporting each other on social media, the ex-royal couple, who were married from 1986 to 1996, are still very much the best of friends. Their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also their proudest achievement.
Sarah has previously told HELLO!: "A table goes best with four legs. A table can't stand on three legs, really, so you have the Duke and I, and the two girls. We're a family unit and we lead by example. We support each other emotionally, and we support each other health wise. At least every two weeks we sit down together and communicate, the four of us."
MORE: All the times royals bend the rules for their children