These celebrities are basically twins with their siblings

Rochelle Humes and sister Lili
Talk about carbon copy. Rochelle is the spitting image of her half-sister Lili (centre), who she only recently reconnected with, thanks to Love Island's Kem. Rochelle said on Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: "Two years ago, I was at our management's Christmas party and Love Island's Kem was there. He was chatting away and said, 'I got to talk to you... as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she's your sister on your dad's side.' I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn't involved.
"On a drunken night out, Kem asked me if he could give her my number. She WhatsApped me and I didn't reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared."
Rochelle added: "We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, 'OMG, there's more of you.' We've spoken every day since. It's like we've known each other all our lives."
