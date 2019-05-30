﻿
These celebrities are basically twins with their siblings

aj-pritchard-and-lookalike-brother-curtis
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

Talk about seeing double. We may think we know these famous faces, but their siblings have such a striking resemblance to them that they could almost pass as twins. Some of these stars are just as well-known as each other, like Chris and Liam Hemsworth and Paris and Nicky Hilton. But other stars' brothers and sisters lead a much quieter life out of the spotlight. Let's see which celebrities have lookalike siblings…

AJ Pritchard and brother Curtis

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ is literally identical to his brother Curtis, who is only one year younger. The 24-year-old is loved by fans for his role on the BBC dance contest but his brother Curtis is about to make a name for himself too. Curtis has just been confirmed as one of the 12 contestants entering the Love Island villa next week. After the big reveal, AJ shared a picture of the pair on Instagram and wrote: "I'm so Proud of you @curtispritchard12.. can't wait to Watch, SUPPORT & Laugh at you @loveisland #family."

rochelle-humes-lookalike-sister
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Rochelle Humes and sister Lili

Talk about carbon copy. Rochelle is the spitting image of her half-sister Lili (centre), who she only recently reconnected with, thanks to Love Island's Kem. Rochelle said on Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: "Two years ago, I was at our management's Christmas party and Love Island's Kem was there. He was chatting away and said, 'I got to talk to you... as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she's your sister on your dad's side.' I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn't involved.

"On a drunken night out, Kem asked me if he could give her my number. She WhatsApped me and I didn't reply till the morning. We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared."

Rochelle added: "We are literally the same people, Marvin was like, 'OMG, there's more of you.' We've spoken every day since. It's like we've known each other all our lives."

emma-watson-and-lookalike-brother
Photo: © Getty Images
3/15

Emma Watson and brother Alex

She's the more famous of the Watson siblings, but Emma's younger brother Alex actually starred with the Harry Potter actress in Burberry's Spring/Summer campaign in 2010.

britney-spears-and-jamie-lynn-lookalike
Photo: © Getty Images
4/15

Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn

Jamie Lynn is basically a mini-me of her older sister Britney!

michelle-keegan-brother-andrew-instagram
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Michelle Keegan and brother Andrew

Who knew Michelle had a handsome younger brother? The actress celebrated National Sibling Day in 2018 by posting a photo with Andrew (left) and writing: "I know this was yesterday but happy #nationalsiblingday @rookeegs I always try and make you look good… and you're welcome! #rideordie4life."

kate-middleton-and-sister-pippa-lookalike
Photo: © Getty Images
6/15

The Duchess of Cambridge and sister Pippa

From their dark hair to their slender noses and rosy cheeks, Kate and her younger sister Pippa are almost carbon copies of each other.

paris-and-nicky-hilton-lookalike
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Paris Hilton and sister Nicky

From their blonde manes to their fabulous style, Paris and Nicky Hilton are like two peas in a pod.

dakota-and-elle-fanning-lookalike
Photo: © Getty Images
8/15

Dakota Fanning and sister Elle

Dakota's younger sister Elle has become a Hollywood star in her own right after featuring in Steven Speilberg's Super 8. The actress has also had leading roles in Maleficent, Ginger & Rosa and We Bought a Zoo.

angelina-jolie-and-james-haven-lookalike
9/15

Angelina Jolie and brother James

The actress' brother James Haven is basically the male version of Angelina.

billie-piper-and-sister-elle-lookalike
10/15

Billie Piper and sister Elle

The actress, who is the eldest of four children, most resembles her younger sister Elle. From their pouty lips to their fierce eyes, the pair could be twins! Billie sent her fans into meltdown back in 2017 when she shared a photo of her lookalike sibling on Imstagram, praising Elle's fashion line.

"Sisters can be a pain in the hole but my god they're impressive… check out this little hustler @pippy.piper @pipers.clothing. If you like to feel casual and FIT@ this is your brand. And if you like dressing your sons in leggings – there's a kids line to follow," she wrote.

penelope-cruz-and-sister-monica-lookalike
Photo: © Getty Images
11/15

Penelope Cruz and sister Monica

The Spanish siblings are both accomplished actresses in their own right, but did you know that Monica acted as her sister's body double in Pirates of the Caribbean, when Penelope was pregnant with her first child?

vanessa-hudgens-and-lookalike-sister-stella
12/15

Vanessa Hudgens and sister Stella

The former High School Musical star is very close to her younger sister Stella, and regularly takes her to Hollywood events and premieres.

chris-and-liam-hemsworth-lookalike
13/15

Chris Hemsworth and brother Liam

What did we do to deserve two Hemsworth brothers in the spotlight?

andrea-mclean-sister
14/15

Andrea McLean and sister

Fans were quick to comment on the likeness between the Loose Women panellist and her sister after she posted this photo on St Patrick's Day in 2018. "When your sister manages a surprise trip over from Ireland on St Patrick's Day... #family#mumanddaughterday #love," Andrea wrote on Instagram.

holly-willoughby-and-sister-kelly-lookalike
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Holly Willoughby and sister Kelly

The This Morning star occasionally shares photos of her sister Kelly and every time she does, fans are quick to comment on their stunning genes. Apart from the different in their hair colour, the sisters could be twins!

