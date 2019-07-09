﻿
8 Photos | Celebrities

Immeasurable love: Celebrity couples with the biggest height differences

...
Immeasurable love: Celebrity couples with the biggest height differences
You're reading

Immeasurable love: Celebrity couples with the biggest height differences

1/8
Next

Lisa Armstrong breaks social media silence following Ant McPartlin's amorous Wimbledon display
jada-pinkett-smith-will
Photo: © Getty Images
1/8

It's often thought we are attracted to those with similar looks to our own, but just one glimpse at some of the world’s strongest power couples proves a difference in height doesn't stand in the way of love. From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip, we've listed our favourite star couples who prove love and happiness have nothing to do with height.

Will Smith (6"2) and Jada Pinkett Smith (5"0)

After 21 years of marriage, Hollywood power couple Will Smith (6"2) and Jada Pinkett Smith (5"0) have long proved their 1"2 height difference has had no impact on their love story. But producers of US sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, were less optimistic, telling Jada, 47, she was too short to play Will's girlfriend in the show when they briefly met on set in 1997. The A-list couple have since gone on to prove the hit TV show wrong, raising two children, Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, and even recently jumping from a plane together to celebrate Will's 50th birthday.

janette-manrara-aljaz
Photo: © Getty Images
2/8

Aljaz Skorjanec (6"1) and Janette Manrara (5"0)

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara waltzed into each other's hearts shortly after their first meeting at a London dance studio in 2010. The 6"1 Slovenian and 5"0 Miami beauty went on to win the hearts of viewers across the UK before celebrating their nuptials across the globe in 2017, taking their wedding to London, Slovenia and Florida. Aljaz told HELLO!: "We've had the most incredible adventures and everything has been done with love – even work. At the end of the day, we are husband and wife first."

mary-kate-olsen-olivier
Photo: © Getty Images
3/8

Mary-Kate Olsen (5"2) and Olivier Sarkozy (6"3)

Having grown up in the spotlight, former child star Mary-Kate Olsen is more used to turning heads with her stand out style than with her 6"3 husband, Olivier Sarkozy. The 33-year-old actress-turned-fashion designer married the 50-year-old half-brother of former French president Nicholas Sarkozy in a secret New York wedding back in 2015. Having admitted to enjoying keeping their lives relatively private, they appear to be the perfect picture of marital bliss when stood side by side.

CLICK CONTINUE TO SEE FULL GALLERY

liam-hemsworth-miley-cyrus
Photo: © Getty Images
4/8

Miley Cyrus (5"5) and Liam Hemsworth (6"3)

It's been 10 years since Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth shared their first kiss on the set of their romantic tearjerker film, The Last Song, and despite years of on-off rumours, the pair seem more loved up than ever. The 5"5 Malibu singer regularly expresses her love for her 6"3 husband online, recently sharing an adorable throwback on Twitter to mark their 10-year anniversary. Alongside photos from when they first met, she wrote: "Started digging you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth. S**t got deep. Happy Anniversary."

the-queen-prince-philip
Photo: © Getty Images
5/8

Queen Elizabeth II (5"1) and Prince Philip (6"0)

At 93 years old, the Queen is currently reported to stand at around 5"1 - three inches shorter than she was at the time of her coronation. At 6"0, Prince Philip is considerably taller and after more than 70 years of marriage, the pair prove height has had no impact on their long-lasting love. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the tallest in the royal family with Prince William standing at 6"3 and Duchess Kate, 5"10. Prince Harry is slightly shorter than his brother at 6"1, while the Duchess of Sussex is 5"6.

mila-kunis-ashton-kutcher
Photo: © Getty Images
6/8

Mila Kunis (5"4) and Ashton Kutcher (6"2)

Frequently snapped together on the red carpet, Hollywood A-listers Ashton Kutcher, 41, and wife Mila Kunis, 35, prove height is no obstacle when it comes to being photographed. The loved-up pair, who first met back in 1998 for their onscreen roles of That '70s Show, first started dating in 2012 following the end of Ashton's first marriage to Demi Moore the same year. Having tied the knot in a secret wedding in 2015, the parents of two were recently forced to hit back against claims their relationship was over, taking to Instagram to upload a hilarious video mocking the claims.

reese-witherspoon-jim
Photo: © Getty Images
7/8

Reese Witherspoon (5"1) and Jim Toth (6"1)

At just 5"1, Hollywood actress, film producer and entrepreneur Reese Witherspoon is living proof that great things come in small packages. The 43-year-old Big Little Lies star, who shares her Californian home with 6"1 husband and agent-to-the-stars Jim Toth, regularly takes to Instagram to share snaps documenting their happy marriage. Just two years before the pair are due to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021, the petite beauty suggested the key to success is sticking to date night, uploading a photo of herself and Jim to Instagram looking loved-up in Paris. In a beaming caption, the star wrote: "Date night in Paris."

shakira-gerard-pique
Photo: © Getty Images
8/8

Shakira (5"2) and Gerard Piqué (6"4)

With more than one foot in height between them, global superstar Shakira, 5"2, and Spanish footballer, Gerard Piqué, 6"4, may seem an unlikely match. The athletic pair first met on the set of Shakira's Waka Waka music video which was the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song. Almost 10 years on, the Hips Don't Lie singer regularly shares snaps of their blissful family life with her 57.6 million followers on Instagram, showing off their beautiful boys Milan, 6, and Sasha, 4.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...