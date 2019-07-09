Immeasurable love: Celebrity couples with the biggest height differences

It's often thought we are attracted to those with similar looks to our own, but just one glimpse at some of the world’s strongest power couples proves a difference in height doesn't stand in the way of love. From Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Philip, we've listed our favourite star couples who prove love and happiness have nothing to do with height.
Will Smith (6"2) and Jada Pinkett Smith (5"0)
After 21 years of marriage, Hollywood power couple Will Smith (6"2) and Jada Pinkett Smith (5"0) have long proved their 1"2 height difference has had no impact on their love story. But producers of US sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, were less optimistic, telling Jada, 47, she was too short to play Will's girlfriend in the show when they briefly met on set in 1997. The A-list couple have since gone on to prove the hit TV show wrong, raising two children, Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, and even recently jumping from a plane together to celebrate Will's 50th birthday.