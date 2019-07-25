﻿
Celebrity breakups of 2019 so far: from Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk to Lady Gaga and Christian Carino

Kara Tointon remembers late mum in heartbreaking post
bradley cooper irina shayk
Photo: © Getty Images
1/9

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

So far it has been a year of mixed emotions for Bradley Cooper. His directorial debut, A Star Is Born, won rave reviews and numerous awards. However, his four-year relationship with Irina Shayk crumbled. The couple, who share two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, called it quits in June, shortly after rumours of a romance between Bradley and his movie co-star Lady Gaga surfaced. The singer and actress later shut down the reports on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, explaining: "First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the Internet. And what it has done to pop culture is abysmal. And people saw love, and guess what, that's what we wanted you to see. That is what we wanted you to see. This is a love song. It is a love story and we worked so hard."

susanna reid steve parish
Photo: © Getty Images
2/9

Susanna Reid & Steve Parish

Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid revealed in April that she had split with Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. The former couple were together for nine months but she admitted on the ITV breakfast show that they had gone their separate ways. Confirming her single status after she was quizzed by co-host Piers Morgan, Susanna said: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends. We were at the match on Saturday."

adele simon knoecki
Photo: © Getty Images
3/9

Adele & Simon Konecki

Adele announced her split from her husband of three years, Simon Konecki, back in April. A statement from the star's representative read: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy." The couple married in 2016 after five years of dating and welcomed their son, six-year-old Angelo, in 2012. The wedding was kept a secret, with Adele only announcing the news at the 2017 Grammys when she thanked her new husband. "I'm married! My husband, my son, you're the only reason I do it," she said at the time."

tanya burr jim chapman
Photo: © Getty Images
4/9

Tanya Burr & Jim Chapman

YouTube power couple Tanya Burr and her husband Jim Chapman announced their separation in March. Following a three and a half year marriage, Tanya shared a statement on Instagram stories, telling fans: "Just wanted to let you all know that a few weeks ago Jim and I made the painful decision to no longer be together. We have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and will continue to remain friends forever. Thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this difficult time."

khloe kardashian tristan
Photo: © Getty Images
5/9

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian ended her relationship with Tristan Thompson for good in February. The last straw – Tristan had also been accused of cheating just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True – came when she discovered he had been unfaithful with her sister Kylie Jenner's long-time best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe even allowed cameras to film the break-up aftermath for Keeping Up With The Kardashians – and it wasn't pretty. The reality TV star later admitted that she regretted tweeting that Jordyn was "the reason" her family broke up. She said: "I would never blame solely one person for that. There's a multitude of things. So, I feel bad - even though Jordyn played a part - I do feel bad if anyone would think I was putting the sole blame on her because that's not the truth and I only like to speak my truth."

lady gaga christian
Photo: © Getty Images
6/9

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino

Lady Gaga confirmed her split from talent-agent-turned-fiancé Christian Carino in February. The couple were first spotted together in February 2018 at a Kings of Leon concert, before she revealed their engagement at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in October. They made a number of joint appearances during the A Star Is Born press circuit and awards season, but they were through before the Oscars, with Gaga attending the ceremony solo for THAT performance with Bradley Cooper.

richard madden ellie bamber
Photo: © Getty Images
7/9

Richard Madden & Ellie Bamber

After an 18-month romance, Richard Madden was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend Ellie Bamber in January 2019. It was reported that the Les Miserable actress and the Bodyguard star grew apart as work commitments took them down different paths. Ellie's absence was visible at the Golden Globes when Richard won the award for Best Actor and chose not to mention his girlfriend in his acceptance speech.

zayn malik gigi hadid
Photo: © Getty Images
8/9

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split again in early January after rekindling their romance last March following a brief split. The couple were first linked in September 2015 and even shared a Vogue cover together. However, all may not be lost for the former couple, as Zayn started following Gigi on Instagram again back in May…

lily allen daniel
Photo: © Getty Images
9/9

Lily Allen & Meridian Dan

Lily Allen also revealed her single status in January during an appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast. "I've always had a boyfriend. I don't at the moment," she admitted. "I'm single for the first time since I was about 15." Lily had been dating DJ, Meridian Dan (real name Daniel Lawrence London) since 2015.

