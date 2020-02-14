Valentine's Day 2020 is shaping up to be one of the most romantic in recent years! Celebrities have been taking to social media in force, gushing about their other halves, and some of their posts were seriously heartwarming. You might want to grab the Kleenex as we take a look at some of the most touching posts of the day so far…
David Beckham
David shared a sweet series of photos of his family, but our favourite of the bunch has to be the one of himself kissing wife Victoria Beckham on the nose. We reckon Becks should bring back those platinum blonde locks! The superstar footballer added the caption: "Happy Valentines," and tagged each of his family members in his post.