Love is in the air! 15 famous couples celebrating Valentine's Day

Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz put on united front in cute Valentine's Day selfie
davidbeckhamvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
1/15

Valentine's Day 2020 is shaping up to be one of the most romantic in recent years! Celebrities have been taking to social media in force, gushing about their other halves, and some of their posts were seriously heartwarming. You might want to grab the Kleenex as we take a look at some of the most touching posts of the day so far…

David Beckham

David shared a sweet series of photos of his family, but our favourite of the bunch has to be the one of himself kissing wife Victoria Beckham on the nose. We reckon Becks should bring back those platinum blonde locks! The superstar footballer added the caption: "Happy Valentines," and tagged each of his family members in his post.

jamesjordanvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

James Jordan

James shared a gorgeous photo of himself and wife Ola Jordan kissing at a black-tie event, adding the romantic caption: "Happy Valentine's to my beautiful wife… I've loved you for the last 20 years, just the two of us, and now I'm ready to love you even more as we begin to start our family together."

milliemackintoshvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Millie Mackintosh

Millie celebrated the most romantic day of the year by sharing a throwback to her and husband Hugo Taylor's wedding day. She wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day. We are on our way to one of my favourite countries for the weekend, can you guess where?"

amandaholdenvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Amanda Holden

Love was certainly in the air for Amanda, who shared a snap of herself kissing her beau on the cheek with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life." All together now: "Awww!"

amywillertonvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Amy Willerton 

It was all about her newborn baby daughter for Amy, who shared a photo on Instagram of herself and little Demelza surrounded by roses to mark the occasion. The new mum added the caption: "Coming out the shower to this… Already [the] best Valentine's ever."

stormkeatingvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Storm Keating

"My best friend. My husband. My world. My Valentine." That was the caption Storm left beneath a black and white snap of herself cuddling up to husband Ronan Keating. Can someone pass the tissues?

ajpritchardvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
7/15

AJ Pritchard 

AJ and his girlfriend Abbie Quinnen are one of the most loved-up couples around, so it makes perfect sense that the Strictly star dedicated an entire Instagram post to his girlfriend. Sharing a series of photos of them enjoying each other's company, AJ added the caption: "Just perfect…"

aljazvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Aljaz Skorjanec

Of course Aljaz gave wife and fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara a sweet Valentine's shout out. Alongside a photo of the pair dressed up as Belle and the Beast, Aljaz wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day."

staceydooleyvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Stacey Dooley

Stacey is notoriously private when it comes to her relationship with Strictly star Kevin Clifton, but the star did share a sweet Tom and Jerry photo, in which Tom can be seen gifting a bunch of flowers to his crush. We'd take that as a hint, Kevin…

catherinezetajonesvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine's Valentine's post might just be the most adorable of them all. The award-winning actress treated fans to a photo of herself and husband Michael Douglas kissing on a beautiful stone bridge, surrounded by heart-shaped bubbles. What's more, the Entrapment star wrote: "My forever Valentine."

myleenclassvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Myleene Klass 

Myleene shared two snaps of herself and partner Simon Motson. In the first, the pair can be seen snuggled up in bed as Myleene cradles her six-month-old son Apollo, and in the second photo, the star is heavily pregnant with her son. The doting mum sweetly noted: "What a difference a year makes."

otimabusevalentines
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Oti Mabuse

Keeping it simple and sophisticated, Oti simply shared a picture of her and husband Marius Iepure giggling away as they held on to one another with the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day."

laurawhitmorevalentines
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Laura Whitmore

Laura and boyfriend Ian Stirling might be the most hilarious couple on television, so it makes perfect sense that the Love Island host shared a snap of herself and the Irish funnyman pulling comical faces at the camera. Laura also added the caption: "Happy Valentine's Day."

romeovalentines
Photo: © Instagram
14/15

Romeo Beckham

They might not have been together for a year yet, but Romeo and his girlfriend Mia are seriously in love. Romeo shared three photos of himself and Mia to mark Valentine's, writing: "Happy Valentine's day."

joeswashvalentines
Photo: © Instagram
15/15

Joe Swash

Joe shared a sweet photo of his girlfriend Stacey Solomon chilling out on the family sofa with baby Rex, writing "Happy V Day Stacey Solomon I love you".

