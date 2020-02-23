﻿
Inside Dancing on Ice star Phillip Schofield's family album with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters

Inside Dancing on Ice star Phillip Schofield's family album with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters
Ant and Dec make startling revelation about their TV career
Dancing on Ice star Phillip Schofield has received nothing but support from his wife Stephanie Lowe and his daughters Molly and Ruby since coming out on This Morning at the beginning of February. The TV presenter revealed on the ITV daytime show that they are known as "the four" and that their bond is unbreakable – which is evident from the star's family photos that he has shared on social media over the years. Most recently during the half-term holidays, Phillip went away to Paris with Steph, Molly and Ruby, and they posed for pictures in front of a heart-shaped sign.

Phillip is so close to his children, that he even works with his oldest daughter Molly. The 24-year-old works for her dad's talent agency, and not only represents Phillip, but This Morning star Rochelle Humes too. Molly publicly shared her support for her dad when he came out, posting a picture of their family on Instagram Stories, and wrote: "Love you always, so proud of you."

Take a look through some of Phillip's best family photos – including pictures with Steph, his daughters and his beloved mum Pat.

Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe took their daughters to Disneyland last summer - and it looked like they had the best time!

Phillip Schofield's mum lives in Cornwall, and the family often go down to visit her - pictured here with Pat and the TV star's brother. 

Sipping wine in the vineyard while on holiday is something Phillip Schofield and Steph enjoy doing! 

Phillip Schofield and Steph love a photobooth! The couple posed for festive pictures with their daughters during Christmas 2015. 

Phillip Schofield shared a sweet throwback photo of his daughter Molly on her birthday dressed in his Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat jacket in present day, alongside an adorable picture of her as a little girl. 

Doting dad Phillip Schofield shared a lovely black-and-white picture of himself and his youngest daughter Ruby, which was taken during a family holiday in the summer. 

For Ruby's birthday, Phillip Scofield's entire family came over to his Oxfordshire house for a party. The This Morning star shared a group photo from the celebrations on social media, which prompted his fans to wish Ruby many happy returns. 

Phillip Schofield is incredibly close to his mum Pat, and shared a sweet group photo, also featuring his daughter and Steph, which had been taken during a holiday. 

Phillip Schofield regularly goes on holiday with his ITV friends, including Holly Willoughby, Ant and Dec. The TV star posted a group shot of himself with his family and famous pals during the summer of 2015.

Phillip Schofield and Stephanie Lowe posed in front of a gorgeous sunset with glasses of wine during a blissful evening while on holiday. 

Phillip Schofield and his wife Stephanie Lowe enjoy going on many adventures together, and aren't afraid of heights either! The TV presenter and Steph climbed up the O2 Arena in London during a family day out. 

Phillip Schofield is a regular at Royal Ascot, and he and Steph got dressed up for the sporting event. The TV star lookd smart in a suit and top hat, while Steph looked stylish in a navy lace dress and cream fascinator. 

