9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us

With the nation now on lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, many of us are trying to find ways to keep our hands busy that doesn't include snacking on unhealthy foods! Whether we're working on our fitness, tackling those DIY tasks or giving the house a good spring clean, we're not alone in trying to find tasks to curb our isolation boredom. But, unlike 'everyday folk', many celebrities are having to get their hands dirty as they adjust to life without 'the help'. While cleaners are still allowed to work during the lockdown, as long as they keep a two-metre distance, some celebs appear to not be taking any chances. Let's talk a look at some who are having to clean their own homes while stuck in lockdown…

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham recently joked that she had become "extremely close" to her dishwasher during her time at home. On day three of lockdown last month, Victoria enjoyed baking her first cake with her husband David, but when it was time to clean up, she admitted that she was loading the dishwasher for "about the 25th time today". She recently also showed off her latest 'must-have' accessories – a pair of yellow Marigolds which she had branded with her 'VB' initials. Sharing a photo of the gloves to her Instagram Stories, the fashion designer wrote: "Loving my marigolds! They have become my new best friend!!"

amanda-holden-cleaning
Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden has been keeping busy by tackling her "never-ending" pile of ironing. Sharing a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, Amanda looked perplexed at her ever-growing pile of clothes. In the snap, the Britain's Got Talent star holds the iron up as she faces a bundle of creased clothes. She simply captioned the pic: "Mmm #neverending," followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

rod-stewart-cleaning
Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart is using his time in isolation wisely. The singer revealed that he is being forced to finally clear out his garage – and by the looks of it, it's been a long time coming! Rod shared several photos on Instagram of himself posing in front of a skip as he dumped unwanted paint cans and broken pieces of wood.

Keep scrolling for more celebrities cleaning their homes in lockdown...

joan-collins-cleaning
Joan Collins

Hollywood legend Dame Joan Collins appears to be adjusting to life without help quite well. The 86-year-old shared a fun snap on Instagram of herself and husband Percy Gibson polishing windows and changing bed sheets in their London home. Captioning the pic, Joan hilariously wrote: "Well, somebody has to do it!"

Holly-Willoughby-dan-baldwin
Holly Willoughby

While we imagine Holly Willoughby does a lot of jobs around her home already, she admitted on Thursday's This Morning that husband Dan Baldwin is now helping out. She said during a phone-in segment: "I've said to Dan, 'I'll do the ironing but you've got to go and put it all away'. So I'll leave it all on the stairs and then he'll take it and put it away. He's been amazing! He's just sent me a picture of the bed which he's stripped, he's put in the wash, he's put clean sheets on. Right now I have never loved that man more let me tell you." How sweet!

kim-kardashian-bathroom
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has an army of helpers to keep her jam-packed schedule running like clockwork, but now they have been taken away, she admitted she's struggling to get it all done on her own, especially with four young children. Speaking recently on The View, she revealed: "So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god."

sjp-cleaning
Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker is also keeping her hands busy by focusing on household chores. The Sex and the City star shared a photo on Instagram of her family's freshly washed and neatly folded clothes. Captioning the pic, she wrote: "Laundry. Among the other things to keep clean hands occupied." 

catherine-zeta-jones-dog
Catherine Zeta-Jones

While we imagine Catherine Zeta-Jones is also keeping her household spick and span, she has her family dog to look after too. Unable to take her pet pooch to the dog groomers, Catherine is being forced to bathe Taylor herself. Sharing a snap of her dog to Instagram, the actress wrote: "May have to give you a bath Taylor."

geri-horner-dog
Geri Horner

Geri Horner is another pet owner forced to take her dog's grooming into her own hands. The Spice Girl got her own hands dirty and washed her West Highland White Terrier, Flav, in her kitchen sink – which she no doubt had to scrub clean after herself also. 

