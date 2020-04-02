Coronavirus continues to keep families across the globe stuck indoors, and tragically the death toll continues to rise, with new celebrity deaths being announced each day. As it stands, these are some of the incredibly talented public figures we have lost to COVID-19.
Mark Blum
The Desperately Seeking Susan actor died on 26 March. Although best known for acting opposite Madonna in the iconic 1985 film, he also co-starred in Crocodile Dundee. Marc also recently played a bookseller in the Netflix hit, You. Taking to Instagram, Madonna sweetly paid tribute to her late co-star, writing: "I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend won't affect us in some way. We need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!"
Andrew Jack
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack died in March at the age of 76 after contracting COVID-19. In his final days, the actor was unable to see his wife as she was quarantined in Australia. The star's agent confirmed Andrew's passing, and the actor had been a coach on the new Batman production.