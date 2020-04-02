﻿
Celebrities

Celebrities we have sadly lost to coronavirus

COVID-19 continues to spread across the world

marc-blum-poses-for-photo-
Photo: © Getty Images
1/5

Coronavirus continues to keep families across the globe stuck indoors, and tragically the death toll continues to rise, with new celebrity deaths being announced each day. As it stands, these are some of the incredibly talented public figures we have lost to COVID-19.

Mark Blum

The Desperately Seeking Susan actor died on 26 March. Although best known for acting opposite Madonna in the iconic 1985 film, he also co-starred in Crocodile Dundee. Marc also recently played a bookseller in the Netflix hit, You. Taking to Instagram, Madonna sweetly paid tribute to her late co-star, writing: "I want to acknowledge the passing of a remarkable human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. I remember him as funny warm, loving .and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985! Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend won't affect us in some way.  We need to stay grateful - be hopeful - help each other-and follow the quarantine rules!"

Andrew Jack

Star Wars actor Andrew Jack died in March at the age of 76 after contracting COVID-19. In his final days, the actor was unable to see his wife as she was quarantined in Australia. The star's agent confirmed Andrew's passing, and the actor had been a coach on the new Batman production. 

Lucia-Bose-on-red-carpet-
Photo: © Getty Images
2/5

Lucia Bose

The Italian actress died at the age of 89, her son revealed on 23 March. Lucia's cause of death was pneumonia, which she suffered from after contracting coronavirus. Some of her most famous on-screen appearances include a role in Michelangelo Antonioni's The Lady Without Camelias and Federico Fellini's Fellini Satyricon

Adam-Schlesinger-on-red-carpet-
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

Adam Schlesinger

Adam Schlesinger died from COVID-19 at the age of 52. The musician, best known for being a member of power pop band Fountains of Wayne, passed away in a New York hospital at the end of March, his lawyer confirmed. Chris Carrabba, from the band Dashboard Confessional, spoke of his death on Twitter, writing: "I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19."

Ken-Shimura-at-pr-event-
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

Ken Shimura

Famed Japanese comedian Ken Shimura passed away in late March at the age of 70, his representatives said. The star suffered pneumonia-like symptoms after testing positive for coronavirus, and will be deeply mourned in Japan.

Eddie-Large-and-syd-little-
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

Eddie Large

Eddie Large, who is a colleague of Ant and Dec and was best known for being part of the comedic duo Little and Large, passed away at the beginning of April from COVID-19, aged 78. Speaking about the loss, Ant and Dec wrote: "So sad to hear about the passing of Eddie Large. We had the pleasure of working with him and Syd a few years ago. He just loved making people laugh. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."

