Celebrities who have sadly died from coronavirus

You might like...
-
8 top tips on how to home-school your children while self-isolating
As schools and offices close in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many of us are working from home while looking after our kids. It’s wonderful...
-
Meghan Markle's best casual looks for lockdown style inspiration
-
Inside Steph McGovern's beautiful family home where she is presenting during coronavirus
-
7 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Millie Mackintosh
-
9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us