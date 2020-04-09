The coronavirus lockdown has seen several people across the globe pulled apart from their loved ones, forcing them to work from home and live by themselves. However, there are many who are relishing having some time to themselves by picking up various new hobbies. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for everyone. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the celebrities who are currently self-isolating on their own and encouraging fans that they are not alone during these uncertain times.
Emily Atack
The I'm A Celebrity star recently revealed she felt "lonely" during quarantine and said she would "give anything to have a row with a husband right now". Despite her candid confession, Emily revealed she has found a solution to help her get through this difficult time. "I'm a very strong person, there's definitely been some difficult moments being on your own," she said on Lorraine via video link. "I'm the least lonely person in the world, surrounded by family and friends in real life."
She added: "It's so awful, we have to look at the positives in life. If we've got our health… it's the most important thing in the world. Everything is so difficult, but if you have your health, friends and family, it's good."