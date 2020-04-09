﻿
Home alone! 6 celebrities in solo lockdown during coronavirus

COVID-19 has kept these stars away from their loved ones

The coronavirus lockdown has seen several people across the globe pulled apart from their loved ones, forcing them to work from home and live by themselves. However, there are many who are relishing having some time to themselves by picking up various new hobbies. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for everyone. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the celebrities who are currently self-isolating on their own and encouraging fans that they are not alone during these uncertain times.

Emily Atack

The I'm A Celebrity star recently revealed she felt "lonely" during quarantine and said she would "give anything to have a row with a husband right now". Despite her candid confession, Emily revealed she has found a solution to help her get through this difficult time. "I'm a very strong person, there's definitely been some difficult moments being on your own," she said on Lorraine via video link. "I'm the least lonely person in the world, surrounded by family and friends in real life."

She added: "It's so awful, we have to look at the positives in life. If we've got our health… it's the most important thing in the world. Everything is so difficult, but if you have your health, friends and family, it's good."

Dr Alex

The former Love Island star is one of the amazing people who is working on the frontline amid this pandemic. And in order to protect his girlfriend Amelia and his family, the doctor has revealed he is living on his own in a bid to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. On Instagram, Alex revealed being alone has been hard at times after his partner made a video montage of fans' well-wishes. "Love you Amelia," he said upon seeing the clip. "I have isolated myself away from the people that I love because I couldn't risk giving it to anyone."

He added: "To be honest it has been really hard being alone at times. Without me knowing Amelia asked people to send in messages of support and what they are up to in isolation. THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE. I will stop crying at some point. Definitely will be going to work with a smile on my face."

Katya Jones

The Strictly Come Dancing star has found a unique way to while away the time during lockdown – from teaching Russian, dance classes to learning new hobbies! During one of the lockdown days, Katya, 30, even transformed her Glitterball trophy to be her double, with false lashes, hair and lipstick, telling her followers: "She still hasn't got a name, but we've made friends! I let her run the house and that's how we came to peace! Come on guys, get creative with coming up with the NAME FOR THIS GORGEOUS GIRL! She gives Wilson a run for his money!"

Dr Ranj

It seems Dr Ranj has also picked to self-isolate on his own. The This Morning medic took to Instagram to tell his fans how much he misses human contact. "I miss human contact," he wrote. "Free hugs and kisses when this is all over." In the caption, Dr Ranj added: "Innit tho?! I can’t wait for this #coronavirus to be gone! But right now, make sure you #stayhomesavelives!"

Ashley Roberts

Although the Pussycat Dolls star has been presenting her weekly show on Heart FM at the studios, the singer has really amped up her TikTok skills during her self-isolation. She announced on Instagram: "Okayyyy. She's trying out the ol tik toker. Given her a go. Figured might as well have some fun with the chill time. Any suggestions?? I'm gonna call it #asholation with me myself and I." [sic] Since then, Ashley has been sharing various funny videos with her followers of her taking on some of the viral trends.

Neil Jones

The professional dancer took the opportunity to showcase his secret skill – upcycling furniture! He recently upcycled an old chair using newspaper from World War II - and the result was incredible! "From this, I made…" he wrote alongside a bucket chair that had a yellow seat and a light brown wooden base. In the following image, Neil proudly showcased his finished project, writing: "Check it out, old WW2 newspapers." Neil not only transformed the seat but he painted the base black, giving his chair an edgier look. On Wednesday, the TV star revealed he made a new outdoor seating area with disused wooden panels.

