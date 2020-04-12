﻿
The best celebrity Easter photos, including Victoria Beckham, Ruth Langsford, Amanda Holden, and Stacey Solomon

Celebrities are making the most of the special day

hollie chocolate bunny
We might be in lockdown in the UK at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, but celebrities are determined to make Easter a special time for their families (and their fans!) nonetheless. Several stars made the wise choice to spend time in their gardens earlier in the day, enjoying the burst of spring sunshine. Others put in the effort to organise impressive egg hunts, posted sweet throwback photos, shared a glimpse of family celebrations, and in one case, revealed some life-changing news!

It might not be the typical Easter celebration that many of us are used to, and you may not be able to leave the house. But however you're spending this special day, crack open a chocolate egg and take a look at our handpicked selection of some of the best celebrity Easter snapshots…

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden's youngest daughter Hollie posed with her incredible gift from the Easter Bunny – a huge chocolate rabbit! That should keep her busy the rest of the bank holiday…

ruth langsford easter
Ruth Langsford shared that she missed her mum but still pulled together an adorable egg-themed table setting for lunch with husband Eamonn Holmes and their 18-year-old son Jack.

humes easter
Congratulations are in order for Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin, who used the occasion as the most adorable way to announce that they're "Eggspecting" baby number three. Their new addition with be a sibling to Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three.

frankie bridge easter
Rochelle's former Saturdays co-star Frankie Bridge also shared an adorable photo, showing her two sons Parker and Carter excitedly clutching onto their Easter pails. We love their matching Thomas the Tank Engine wellies, too!

harper beckham easter
Victoria Beckham uploaded the most gorgeous Easter throwback of her eight-year-old daughter Harper as a tot in a sweet white dress. "My thoughts are with everyone on this very different Sunday," the mum-of-four wrote.

fearne cotton easter
Presenter and DJ Fearne Cotton shared a behind-the-scenes snap of her kids from Easter morning. Rex, seven, and Honey, four, were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Easter Bunny with their chocolate – we can so relate!

james jordan easter
James and Ola Jordan's new arrival Ella might be too young to appreciate the meaning of the special day, but that didn't stop her dad sharing a close-up video of his baby daughter and telling her: "I could eat you up." Let's hope The Dancing on Ice star sticks to chocolate…

stacey solomon easter
Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon posted photos from her time in the paddling pool with her baby son Rex on Sunday morning. The little boy was born in May 2019, making this his first Easter – and he was certainly making a splash!

gemma atkinson easter
Strictly star Gemma Atkinson uploaded a sweet Instagram video with her gurgling baby daughter Mia, using a filter that gave them both bunny noses. Hilariously, when Gemma asked "for a friend" whether it was OK to eat a nine-month-old's Easter egg, Mia buried her head in her mum's chest.

catherine tyldesley easter
Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley shared her son Alfie's amazing Easter haul –which included Harry Potter Scrabble, Trolls Lego, Kinetic Sand, and of course, chocolate. No wonder the five-year-old looked thrilled!

millie mackintosh easter
Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous new photo with her husband Hugo Taylor. "Wishing everyone a Happy Easter from the 3 of us," the star wrote.

RELATED: 7 fun Easter egg hunt ideas to keep kids entertained during self-isolation

kate beckinsale easter
Hollywood actress Kate Beckinsale took the cuteness up several levels with a new video featuring a fluffy white rabbit, which the Serendipity star cuddled with on her bed. Aww!

vogue williams easter
Pregnant star Vogue Williams and her husband Spencer posed for a sweet picture with their one-year-old son Theodore - and a pair of bunny ears. "It's not ideal being away from our families but we have got this," she wrote.

