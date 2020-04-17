Captain Tom Moore has stolen the heart of the nation. The 99-year-old war veteran has raised over £18million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his back garden, and needless to say, his incredible efforts have captured the attention of many celebrities, some of whom have called for Tom to receive a knighthood from the Queen. Let's take a look at some of the famous faces who have voiced their support…
Prince William
Speaking alongside his wife Kate on BBC Breakfast, Prince William praised Tom's amazing efforts, saying: "It's incredible. It's amazing. What I love also is that he's a 99-year-old war vet, he's been around a long time, he knows everything and it's wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination." The Duke added: "I think he's a one-man fundraising machine and god knows what the final total will be but good on him. I hope he keeps going."
What's more, on Thursday Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince had made a donation towards the NHS on behalf of the Captain, although the amount was not disclosed.
