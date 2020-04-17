﻿
14 Photos | Celebrities

14 stars who have rallied around Captain Tom: donations, calls for knighthood and more

The war veteran has captured the heart of the public during lockdown

14 stars who have rallied around Captain Tom: donations, calls for knighthood and more
You're reading

14 stars who have rallied around Captain Tom: donations, calls for knighthood and more

1/14
Next

8 stars looking incredibly youthful in #MeAt20 photo challenge
Aisha Nozari
prince-william-kate-bbc-breakfast-
Photo: © BBC
1/14

Captain Tom Moore has stolen the heart of the nation. The 99-year-old war veteran has raised over £18million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his back garden, and needless to say, his incredible efforts have captured the attention of many celebrities, some of whom have called for Tom to receive a knighthood from the Queen. Let's take a look at some of the famous faces who have voiced their support…

Prince William

Speaking alongside his wife Kate on BBC Breakfast, Prince William praised Tom's amazing efforts, saying: "It's incredible. It's amazing. What I love also is that he's a 99-year-old war vet, he's been around a long time, he knows everything and it's wonderful that everyone has been inspired by his story and his determination." The Duke added: "I think he's a one-man fundraising machine and god knows what the final total will be but good on him. I hope he keeps going."

What's more, on Thursday Kensington Palace confirmed that the Prince had made a donation towards the NHS on behalf of the Captain, although the amount was not disclosed. 

MORE: 21 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

david-beckham-smiles-
Photo: © Getty Images
2/14

David Beckham

The superstar footballer threw his weight behind Captain Tom Moore on his Instagram Stories. Sharing a photo of the soon-to-be 100-year-old war hero, David wrote: "'Truly inspiring. So amazing to see that @captaintommoore reached his goal of 100 laps around his garden whilst raising over £13million for the NHS."

MORE: 16 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones in isolation

gemma-atkinson-in-her-garden-
Photo: © Getty Images
3/14

Gemma Atkinson

The doting mum was in awe of Tom's efforts. Sharing two side-by-side photos of Tom she wrote: "A gentleman, a soldier, a captain. An example and inspiration to us all. Thank you Captain Tom Moore." The first photo was a recent image of the Captain, while the second was an incredible black and white photograph of Tom in his old army uniform, taken when he was still serving.

MORE: Gifts for grandparents in isolation to show them you care

Keep clicking for more photos!

geri-at-press-event-
Photo: © Getty Images
4/14

Geri Halliwell

The former Spice Girl also sang Tom's praises on Instagram, writing: "Inspirational! Congratulations!"

amanda-in-london-
Photo: © Getty Images
5/14

Amanda Holden

The Heart Radio host has expressed her admiration for the war veteran on numerous occasions, and even had a conversation with Tom on FaceTime, which has since gone viral after the cheeky Caption couldn't help but flirt with Amanda. She too has shared a photo of the soldier on Instagram, writing: "Flirty Captain Tom is an inspiration to us all. What an honour to have him on our show this morning."

piers-morgan-smiling-
Photo: © Getty Images
6/14

Piers Morgan

The Good Morning Britain star was one of the first to call for Tom's knighthood, writing on social media: "I’d like to see the magnificently inspiring @captaintommoore be knighted for his services to his country in WW2 & now to the NHS. Who’s with me?"

jamies-oliver-smiles-for-camra-
Photo: © Getty Images
7/14

Jamie Oliver

The famous chef also shared a photo of Captain Tom on Instagram, simply adding: "Well done."

david-smiles-for-camera-
Photo: © Getty Images
8/14

David Walliams

Posting on Twitter on Thursday, David referred to Tom as: "The thirteen million pound man," adding: "99 years old. 100 laps of the garden. £13,000,000 raised for the NHS. Captain Tom Moore is a legend."

zoe-in-london-
Photo: © Getty Images
9/14

Zoe Ball

Taking to social media, the It Takes Two host praised Captain Tom on Instagram, even pinching a quote from Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams, who, when speaking about Tom, said: "Once a hero, always a hero." Alongside a photo of the 99-year-old, Zoe wrote: "Tomorrow on @bbcradio2 breakfast show we have the pleasure of speaking to the incredible man who has melted all our hearts this week, the formidable Captain Tom Moore. Over £14 million raised for NHS Charities so far. A true gentleman - I think @dwalliams put it perfectly: 'Once a hero, always a hero.' Thank you Captain Tom. We’ll be clapping for you."

lewis-on-race-track-
Photo: © Getty Images
10/14

Lewis Hamilton

Perhaps the most famous racing car driver in the world, Lewis made sure to put his colossal social media following to good use by raising awareness of Tom's efforts, writing: "What a legend! Captain Tom Moore is a total inspiration, raising over £13million for the NHS. I am blown away by his amazing achievement. Congratulations Captain Tom, we could all learn something from you!"

holly-on-red-carpet-
Photo: © Getty Images
11/14

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning presenter has called Tom her "hero" on Instagram. Holly shared a photo of Tom performing his incredible feat on the platform, adding: "My hero... Captain Tom Moore." Tom also appeared on This Morning on Thursday, and was interview by Ruth Langsford and her husband Eamonn Holmes. Tom insisted: "I don’t know about being a superstar but I think it’s amazing that all those people around the world are contributing to our NHS."

peter-on-red-carpet-
Photo: © Getty Images
12/14

Peter Andre

The Mysterious Girl singer was among the famous faces who posted about Captain Tom on Instagram, with Peter also revealing that he thinks Tom deserves a knighthood. The doting dad wrote: "Captain Tom Moore deserves a knighthood. Raising £12 million for the NHS. What a great man."

paddy-on-red-carpet-
Photo: © Getty Images
13/14

Paddy McGuinness

The Take Me Out host highlighted Tom's "generosity, bravery, will power" and "human spirit" on Instagram, in a post that read: "What about this gent and the generosity of everyone here in the UK and around the world! Generosity, bravery, will power, human spirit. Captain Tom Moore, not just a national treasure but an international one as well!"

joe-wicks-on-red-carpet-
Photo: © Getty Images
14/14

Joe Wicks

The fitness guru called on the British public to congratulate the Captain for his incredible achievement in a post that read: "Huge congratulations to @captaintommoore today for completing his challenge and raising just over £13million for @NHS."

Joe continued: "With the aid of a walking frame, he completed 100 laps of the 25-metre (82ft) loop in his garden in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, in 10-lap chunks before his 100th birthday on 30 April. Let’s hit like and congratulate him for this amazing achievement in the comments below."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...