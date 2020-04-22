﻿
Celebrity couples who have split during coronavirus lockdown

These romances have come to an end amid COVID-19

shane lynch wife sheena
Photo: © Getty Images
The coronavirus pandemic is a truly testing time for everyone, causing many people to separate from friends and families. However, there have been a few unlucky couples, who have been living together constantly and have called it quits due to the intense nature of living in lockdown. From ending marriages to fizzled-out flings, here are the celebrities who will be stepping into life post self-isolation as singletons...

Shane Lynch and Sheena White

Boyzone star Shane has revealed he has parted ways from wife Sheena after 13 years of marriage. The singer admitted they had been "at each other's throats" during lockdown, and that he had moved out of their family home where they live with their two daughters, Billie, 11, and Marley, seven. Speaking on Paul Danan's Morning After podcast, the singer shared: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing. I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space." Shane, who travels a lot on tours, went on to add: "You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."

demi jones luke mabbott
Photo: © Getty Images
Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Love Island stars Luke and Demi recently confirmed they are not an official couple – however, they are still "seeing each other". They addressed the fact that they have moved to their respective hometowns to self-isolate. Speaking about their relationship status in a YouTube Q&A, Demi said: "Obviously it's coronavirus. Everyone is stuck in isolation, there is not a lot me and Luke can do at this moment in time." She added: "We're sort of stuck in a funny position because I live about as far south you can go in the UK and he lives pretty far up north in Redcar which is about a five or six hour drive."

wes nelson arabella chi
Photo: © Getty Images
Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi

Just days before the lockdown restrictions were put in place, Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi reportedly called it quits. The couple had been dating for nine months but were said to have "grown apart". Since then, the pair have been sharing solo snaps of themselves on social media – with Wes now living with fellow Islander Josh Denzel.

