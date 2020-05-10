Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and other stars celebrate US Mother's Day – best photos

Sunday marks Mother's Day in the US, and Hollywood stars have been out in force on social media to celebrate the special day. In many cases, the pandemic means it's an unusual celebration this year, because unless celebrities are spending lockdown with their parents, they won't be able to see their mothers in person.
But not to worry! That hasn't stopped them from sharing their love for their mothers on Instagram – and there are some truly heart-warming photos and messages out there. Whatever side of the pond you're on, we could all use a little more love and connection right now, so keep scrolling to check out some of our favourite moments from this important day in the American calendar…
Elle Macpherson posted a black and white snap taken with her two sons, Arpad and Aurelius, and wrote: "The best Mother’s Day gift in the world..." We still hope she got some flowers, too!