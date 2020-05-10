﻿
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and other stars celebrate US Mother's Day – best photos

Happy Mother's Day!

Diane Shipley
elle macpherson sons
Sunday marks Mother's Day in the US, and Hollywood stars have been out in force on social media to celebrate the special day. In many cases, the pandemic means it's an unusual celebration this year, because unless celebrities are spending lockdown with their parents, they won't be able to see their mothers in person.

But not to worry! That hasn't stopped them from sharing their love for their mothers on Instagram – and there are some truly heart-warming photos and messages out there. Whatever side of the pond you're on, we could all use a little more love and connection right now, so keep scrolling to check out some of our favourite moments from this important day in the American calendar…

Elle Macpherson posted a black and white snap taken with her two sons, Arpad and Aurelius, and wrote: "The best Mother’s Day gift in the world..." We still hope she got some flowers, too!

brooklyn beckham victoria
Brooklyn Beckham may have a British background, but he is spending lockdown in New York, so it's not surprising he used the occasion to share a photo with his mum Victoria from when he was a baby – bless.

catherine zeta jones mum
Catherine Zeta-Jones posted the sweetest throwback taken with her mum when her daughter Carys was a baby. The star admitted she knew it wasn't Mother's Day in her native Wales but said: "I just wanted to say 'I love you Mam." Awww.

gigi hadid mother
Pregnant star Gigi Hadid shared a gorgeous bump pic on the special occasion – but it wasn't her own, it was her mum's! The model wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate." We might have teared up a little…

kris jenner mum
Kim Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her mother Kris Jenner, who famously has six children, with her own mom, Mary Jo Campbell. We bet she can't wait to see them both again!

courteney cox mother
Courteney Cox shared a gorgeous photo with her daughter Coco and her mum, who she was named after, after a dip in the ocean a few years ago. "This is just one of the many beautiful memories I will always treasure," the Friends actress wrote.

kourtney kardashian children
Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian went all-out with a lavish yacht photo which showed her looking super glam in a flowing white dress with all three of her children by her side. In an emotional caption, the reality show star called them her "biggest blessing".

ayda field breakfast
Ayda Field posted a snap of her delicious-looking breakfast in bed, complete with Best Mum mug and a heart-shaped fried egg, which looks like the the best way to start such a special day!

