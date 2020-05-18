An act of kindness can go a long way. And while at HELLO! we are always striving to say #HellotoKindness, we're wanting to celebrate it even more this week in acknowledgement of Mental Health Awareness Week. With current times being so uncertain for us all and often difficult for many, particularly for our brave NHS and key workers working on the frontline, it's never been more important to demonstrate kindness. And so, we've decided to take a look at the acts of positivity given from some of our favourite celebrities and royals of late. Click through the gallery to take a look…
Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge, along with the help of her daughter Princess Charlotte, has been making food parcels and handing them out to locals in Sandringham. Prince William and Kate's daughter was pictured delivering food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The images were used to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday after the family-of-five took part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative.
