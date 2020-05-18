﻿
8 celebrities' acts of kindness during lockdown that will warm your heart

It's never been more important to say HELLO! to kindness

8 celebrities' acts of kindness during lockdown that will warm your heart
8 celebrities' acts of kindness during lockdown that will warm your heart

Francesca Shillcock
princess-charlotte-delivery
An act of kindness can go a long way. And while at HELLO! we are always striving to say #HellotoKindness, we're wanting to celebrate it even more this week in acknowledgement of Mental Health Awareness Week. With current times being so uncertain for us all and often difficult for many, particularly for our brave NHS and key workers working on the frontline, it's never been more important to demonstrate kindness. And so, we've decided to take a look at the acts of positivity given from some of our favourite celebrities and royals of late. Click through the gallery to take a look…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with the help of her daughter Princess Charlotte, has been making food parcels and handing them out to locals in Sandringham. Prince William and Kate's daughter was pictured delivering food packages to elderly and vulnerable people living close to the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The images were used to mark Princess Charlotte's fifth birthday after the family-of-five took part in the Sandringham Estate's volunteering initiative.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
Tom Kerridge

TV chef and restaurant owner Tom Kerridge has rallied a group of volunteers to raise over £100,000 in over 48 hours for those on the front line. The restaurant owner and a group of helpers from Marlow have raised the money to help fund free meals for NHS workers and others needing them in neighbouring towns and communities.

The chef expressed his gratitude for the helping hand, stating: "I know the people of Marlow are a very generous group, but I'm astonished by the speed and the kindness. People realise that as well as looking after our own neighbours, we need to help the front line in the big hospitals where NHS teams are doing astonishing work. Thank you, Marlow, I'm proud of you."

Photo: © Instagram
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie has been delivering all sorts of donations to NHS workers in London from her family home in Windsor, including sweet treats, toiletries, fruit, vegetables and other food. The Princess has been joined by her mum, the Duchess of York, and her husband Jack Brooksbank in her volunteering efforts.

Photo: © Instagram
Photo: © Instagram
James McAvoy

X-Men actor James McAvoy is another celebrity giving generously to the NHS. The actor has donated £275,000 to the Masks for NHS Heroes campaign – which aims to provide PPE for those who need it. James took to social media to discuss the initiative, stating: "Caring for people with coronavirus without access to proper masks, goggles, gowns and gloves put themselves and others at risk".

joe-wicks
Joe Wicks

Chances are you've heard how popular Joe Wicks' daily PE lessons have been with both children and adults, but the fitness entrepreneur has gone a step further. The YouTube sensation, who's also known as The Body Coach, stated via his social media channels that he will donate all the money made from his videos to the NHS as it continues to tackle the pandemic. At the end of April, the fitness coach took to his Instagram to reveal the Joe Wicks NHS fund had raised over £91,000 – an incredible amount that has no doubt gone up since.

sarah-ferguson-reads
Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York has also been enjoying doing acts of kindness during lockdown. Sarah has been taking to her YouTube channel to delight both children and adults with her free daily books readings. In fact, her videos have been so welcomed, she has since created her own social media channel @storytimewithfergieandfriends for all to enjoy.

miley-cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus has been showing kindness in the face of these uncertain times. The Hannah Montana star and her boyfriend Cody Simpson took 120 delicious tacos to their local hospital to thank the healthcare workers treating patients in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic.

tom-hanks
Tom Hanks

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks was one of the first A-list names to be revealed as a victim of COVID-19 after he and his wife Rita Wilson had contracted the virus in Australia back in March. And since recovering, the actor has been keen to spread kindness. After finding out an eight-year-old Australian boy had been bullied over coronavirus, the actor sent him a hand written letter and a typewriter as a gift. How sweet!

