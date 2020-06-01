The coronavirus pandemic has been a testing time for everyone, causing many people to separate from their friends and families. And over the past two to three months, the outbreak has caused rifts between a few unlucky couples. Here are some of the celebrity couples who have since called it quits during lockdown. From ending marriages to fizzled-out flings, here are the stars who will be stepping into life post self-isolation as singletons...
Shane Lynch and Sheena White
Boyzone star Shane recently revealed he has parted ways from wife Sheena after 13 years of marriage. The singer admitted they had been "at each other's throats" during lockdown, and that he had moved out of their family home where they live with their two daughters, Billie, 11, and Marley, seven. Speaking on Paul Danan's Morning After podcast in April, the singer shared: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing. I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space." Shane, who travels a lot on tours, went on to add: "You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."