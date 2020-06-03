5 celebrities who toasted their child's first birthday in lockdown

Despite the nationwide lockdown, several stars made sure their children didn't miss out on special milestones – such as first birthdays! From Zoom parties to homemade cakes, these celebrities didn't let the coronavirus get in the way of celebrating with their loved ones. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the celebrity children who marked their first birthday indoors...
Gordon Ramsay
The celebrity chef's youngest son Oscar reached his new milestone on 4 April. To mark the special occasion, Gordon and his family shared some adorable unseen photos of the baby boy on Instagram, writing alongside one: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy."