5 celebrities who toasted their child's first birthday in lockdown

These milestone were marked during COVID-19

Oti Mabuse reveals frank conversation she had with husband he wasn't expecting
Sharnaz Shahid
gordon-ramsay-son
Photo: © Instagram
Despite the nationwide lockdown, several stars made sure their children didn't miss out on special milestones – such as first birthdays! From Zoom parties to homemade cakes, these celebrities didn't let the coronavirus get in the way of celebrating with their loved ones. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at all the celebrity children who marked their first birthday indoors...

Gordon Ramsay

The celebrity chef's youngest son Oscar reached his new milestone on 4 April. To mark the special occasion, Gordon and his family shared some adorable unseen photos of the baby boy on Instagram, writing alongside one: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy."

alex-jones-and-baby-kit
Photo: © Instagram
Alex Jones

Alex pulled out all the stops to make sure her youngest son Kit celebrated his first birthday in style! Taking to her Instagram Stories on 13 May, the One Show host shared a snap of the beautiful cake she made with her eldest son Teddy for Kit's party over Zoom. Alex later posted a beautiful photo of herself cradling him as a baby where she candidly opened up about the first twelve months of her son's life, admitting they had "disappeared in a blink of an eye".

stacey-solomon-rex-birthday
Photo: © Instagram
Stacey Solomon

Stacey and her boyfriend Joe Swash marked their son Rex's first birthday on 23 May, and they both made sure to make a fuss. The Loose Women star started preparations early, making a balloon arch and donut wall in the week leading up to the family party. She also baked a homemade cake, wrapped loads of presents and had a dedicated "birthday chair" which she decorated with fake flowers and ivy to stay in line with the jungle theme of the day – Rex even had an adorable jungle-inspired outfit to wear. Gifts included teddy bears, a toy phone and a remote control to stop the little one from "stealing" theirs.

gregg-wallace-son-sid
Photo: © Instagram
Gregg Wallace

The MasterChef judge and his wife Anna celebrated their son turning one with a small celebration. On the day, the tiny tot was treated to balloons, which read: "Baby 1 Sid." Anna, 33, shared a series of throwback snaps, including one from shortly after his birth. "Happy 1st Birthday Sid. You are a little miracle. Love you so much," she gushed.

meghan-archie
Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't let lockdown stop them from celebrating their son Archie's first birthday last month. Meghan and Harry made sure their little boy had a memorable day, despite him not being able to celebrate with friends and family. While it was certainly more low-key than they may have imagined just a few months ago, the couple reportedly enjoyed a very messy afternoon as they treated Archie to his first 'smash cake'. A 'smash cake' is a huge trend in America, and sees children let loose with a giant cake as they tear it apart, usually while being photographed by their adoring parents.

