With various tennis tournaments either cancelled or postponed, sports fans will miss watching some of our favourite players, such as Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, take centre stage at Wimbledon this year. Although they are the familiar faces on the scene, it's their other halves who can also take the limelight when they support them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide...
Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray
Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams, just months after he announced that he may never play again due to a hip injury. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to two young daughters, Sophie and Edie, and their baby son Teddy.
Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.