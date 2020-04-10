11 celebrities living in lockdown with their adorable pets

The Beckhams
David and Victoria Beckham will no doubt be glad that they're isolating in their sprawling Cotswold home, as they have four children and five dogs to house! The family's have a Cocker Spaniel, Olive, Bulldogs, Coco and Scarlet and Barnaby, the Chinese Shar-Pei.
In 2018, the family then welcomed Fig, an adorable black spaniel to their exclusive Beckham club. Olive even made it to the front page of Vogue in 2018, posing with the family to celebrate Victoria Beckham's ten-year anniversary of her designer empire.
