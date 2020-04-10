﻿
11 celebrities living in lockdown with their adorable pets

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg enjoy fun reunion as lockdown eases
Francesca Shillcock
holly-willoughby-cat
Photo: © Instagram
Have you been enjoying Channel 4's Celebrity Snoop Dogs? The new show, which looks at the homes of our favourite famous faces through the eyes of their pet pooches, has been a big hit! As such, we have put together a gallery of celebrities and the pets they're staying at home with including Holly Willoughby, Ruth Langsford and more. But will they be starring in the show? We'll have to wait and see...

Holly Willoughby

In 2016, the TV presenter welcomed two adorable kittens, Teddy and Bluebell, following the death of her pet cat Roxy. Holly will no doubt be loving the extra time at home with her felines, and this picture of one of her gorgeous ragdoll cats shows the close bond they have.

karen-hauer-and-david-dogs
Photo: © Instagram
Karen Hauer and David Webb

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has two beloved pet pooches, Betty and Marley. Recently, however, the dancer and her boyfriend David Webb adopted another dog, Phoebe! We bet the family of five are enjoying the extra bonding sessions and running around in their garden together.

amanda-holden-and-dog
Amanda Holden

Amanda certainly is keeping busy during lockdown with two children and two pets to look after, all while still working on her radio show from home. The Britain's Got Talent judge posted this adorable picture of her in front of her Heart FM mic while isolating, but her pet pooch Rudie couldn't resist getting involved. Amanda also has a cat called Muffy. Cute!

ruth-langsford-dog-maggie
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Ruth often posts pictures and clips on her Instagram stories of her and husband Eamonn's beloved dog, Maggie. Ruth posted this gorgeous clip of Maggie and Ruth wearing matching blue in order to show appreciation for NHS battling the coronavirus. How lovely!

ant-middleton-dog
Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin is a well-known dog lover. The Britain's Got Talent presenter, pictured here walking dog Hurley in West London in 2017, also shares two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble, with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett. The presenter famously had a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over five-year-old Hurley, and the two now share custody of him.

declan and dog
Photo: © Instagram
Declan Donnelly 

Ant's side-kick Dec is also a dog lover so him and wife Ali will no doubt be loving spending time with their dog, Rocky. A while back, Dec posted this picture of himself and his Dachshund dog Rocky outside Noel Fitzpatrick's vet thanking The Supervet for helping cure his pet. Cute.

alesha dixon with her dog
Photo: © Getty Images
Alesha Dixon

As well as having two adorable young daughters to keep occupied while in isolation, Alesha has three rescue dogs, two Cocker Spaniels called Prince and Rosy, and a Pointer called Daisy! This picture was taken in 2014 at a photo call for Britain's Got Talent, where the 40-year-old starred alongside her gorgeous dog Prince. 

lorraine kelly and dog angus
Photo: © Getty Images
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine's dog Angus is a Border terrier, who is a relatively new addition to their family, becoming the television host's pet in December 2018. The cute canine friend followed Rocky, the former Border Terrier of the family who sadly died five years ago at the age of 12. The new pup famously chewed his passport whilst on a trip to Costa del Sol with the 60-year-old; luckily Angus was given a Spanish passport to allow him back home to the UK, meaning he has dual nationality.

rochell-and-marvin-humes-dog
Rochelle and Marvin Humes

Rochelle and Marvin revealed the new addition to the Humes household in February 2019, Ginger, a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and a poodle. The adorable Cockapoo was revealed just weeks after the Saturdays star was asking for advice about dog breeds. This pooch also has an Instagram account that has an impressive 16.3k followers.

gorka-and-gemma-dog-normal
Gemma Atkinson

Gemma has two dogs called Norman and Ollie and the duo even appeared on ITV's Britain's Top 100 Dogs Live 2019! Speaking to K9 Magazine, the mum-to-be explained: "Ollie's my mum's dog really. I got Norman on my own but they're always together since they've been puppies really. I mean there have been times when I've been going through difficult times and I've just come home and sat on the couch and had a little cry and it's like they know what you need to cheer up."

The 35-year-old enlisted the help of her pooches to share her pregnancy news on Instagram alongside boyfriend and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez.

david beckham and olive
Photo: © Instagram
The Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham will no doubt be glad that they're isolating in their sprawling Cotswold home, as they have four children and five dogs to house! The family's have a Cocker Spaniel, Olive, Bulldogs, Coco and Scarlet and Barnaby, the Chinese Shar-Pei.

In 2018, the family then welcomed Fig, an adorable black spaniel to their exclusive Beckham club. Olive even made it to the front page of Vogue in 2018, posing with the family to celebrate Victoria Beckham's ten-year anniversary of her designer empire. 

simon cowell and dog in miami
Photo: © Getty Images
Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has three Yorkshire Terriers. He is pictured here with two of them in 2017 walking along the beach in Miami. His beloved dogs, Squiddly, Diddly and Freddy are Simon's pride and joy, with the father-of-one being so besotted with his cute canine friends following him wherever he goes.

david walliams and dog bert
Photo: © Instagram
David Walliams

David uploaded this photo on Twitter of himself and dog Bert with the caption "Father & son" in April 2018. In February 2019, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that Bert has a new baby brother, Ernie, a brand new four-legged companion.

