19 celebrity splits and divorces during lockdown

These romances have come to an end amid COVID-19

19 celebrity splits and divorces during lockdown
19 celebrity splits and divorces during lockdown

shane lynch wife sheena
Photo: © Getty Images
The coronavirus pandemic has been a testing time for everyone, separating several people from their friends and families. And over the past four months, the outbreak has caused rifts between a few unlucky couples.

Here are some of the celebrity couples who have since called it quits during lockdown. From ending marriages to fizzled-out flings, here are the stars who will be returning to 'normal' life as singletons...

Shane Lynch and Sheena White

Boyzone star Shane revealed he parted ways from wife Sheena after 13 years of marriage back in April. The singer admitted they had been "at each other's throats" during lockdown, and that he had moved out of their family home where they live with their two daughters, Billie, 11, and Marley, seven. Speaking on Paul Danan's Morning After podcast, the singer shared: "We have had difficult times and are going through difficult times right now in this isolation thing. I'm not even in my family home right now because me and her were at each other's throats. It wasn't a good time or a good space." Shane, who travels a lot on tours, went on to add: "You find out things about relationships and it can be very difficult. It can be a struggle."

demi jones luke mabbott
Photo: © Getty Images
2/19

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott

Love Island stars Luke and Demi recently confirmed they are not an official couple – however, they are still "seeing each other". They addressed the fact that they have moved to their respective hometowns to self-isolate. Speaking about their relationship status in a YouTube Q&A, Demi said: "Obviously it's coronavirus. Everyone is stuck in isolation, there is not a lot me and Luke can do at this moment in time." She added: "We're sort of stuck in a funny position because I live about as far south you can go in the UK and he lives pretty far up north in Redcar which is about a five or six hour drive."

wes nelson arabella chi
Photo: © Getty Images
3/19

Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi

Just days before the lockdown restrictions were put in place, Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Arabella Chi reportedly called it quits. The couple had been dating for nine months but were said to have "grown apart". Since then, the pair have been sharing solo snaps of themselves on social media – with Wes now living with fellow Islander Josh Denzel.

georgia steel callum izzard
Photo: © Getty Images
4/19

Georgia Steel and Callum Izzard

After seven months of dating and a whirlwind engagement, Love Island star Georgia called it quits with fiancé Callum Izzard in April. Speaking about the breakup on FUBAR Radio, the 22-year-old shared: "I'm a good believer in everything happens for a reason and I'm just rolling with it to be fair." Asked whether anyone has slipped into her DMs, she said: "I just want some time now to just focus on myself and I’m not really wanting to rush into anything. I'm just wanting to take every day as it comes."

jay cutler kristin cavallari
Photo: © Getty Images
5/19

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

In May, Kristin and Jay announced their split after ten years together. Sharing the sad news on Instagram, American TV star Kristin wrote: "With great sadness, after ten years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of." She added: "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

stacey dash
Photo: © Getty Images
6/19

Stacey Dash and Jeffrey Marty

The Clueless actress revealed the end of her marriage to her fourth husband Jeffrey Marty in June. "My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage. After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us," she said on Instagram. "I wish him nothing but the best. Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time." The former couple married in April 2018 reportedly just ten days after they first met.

mary-olsen-husband
Photo: © Getty Images
7/19

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy

The child star is divorcing her husband Olivier after five years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actress is requesting an emergency court order to quicken the process in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple was based in New York City, and with COVID-19 severely affecting the metropolitan area, divorce proceedings have become more complicated. The pair, who started dating in May 2012, had kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They got engaged in early 2014, and were quietly married in November 2015 in Manhattan.

jess-gale-ched-uzor
Photo: © Getty Images
8/19

Ched Uzor and Jess Gale

Although they are still on speaking terms, the Love Island stars - who met on the winter series of the ITV2 dating show – ended their romance during lockdown as it was impossible to "build a relationship". Speaking on Johnny Seifert's Secure The Insecure podcast, Ched said: "We came out, as you can imagine we had interviews together up and down. We were in London, we were in Manchester. So I spent two weeks with her. Then I came home and then the following Monday we got locked down. So she was in lockdown with her sisters and I was in Suffolk at home with my family. So we haven’t seen each other really." He added: "We voice note every day. It's just harder. Obviously when you haven’t seen somebody you feel like you are not as close."

julianne-hough-brooks-laich
Photo: © Getty Images
9/19

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich

Julianne and Brooks shocked fans when they announced their separation less than three years after getting married. Ever since they went into self-isolation separately, the pair were plagued with rift rumours. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the stars said in a statement to People. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place." The message continued: "We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

amanda-alfie-together-instagram-picture
Photo: © Instagram
10/19

Amanda Clapham and Alfie Brown-Sykes

The Hollyoaks real-life couple announced their breakup in May after six years together. The actors, who played Holly Cunningham and Jason Roscoe on the popular Channel 4 soap, parted ways last October, and the actor has since moved out of their shared home. "Amanda and Alfie have not been together since last year," the actress' rep told MailOnline, whilst they later told The Sun: "The relationship just ran its course - they didn't want to make a big fuss or announce it publicly."

ferne-mccann
Photo: © Getty Images
11/19

Ferne McCann and Albie Gibbs

The former TOWIE star shared her news on her TV show, Ferne McCann: First Time Mum. The mum-of-one claimed the reason behind their split was down to her living in the UK while he lived in New York for a year, and social distancing guidelines has meant they cannot see one another any time soon. "How can I see a future with someone when I can't physically be with them for the foreseeable future?" she shared. "I was naive to think the long-distance thing would be ok. We have broken up."

megan-fox-brian-austin-green
Photo: © Getty Images
12/19

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox

The actors have reportedly separated after a decade of marriage. It's believed that Megan and Brian have been self-isolating separately throughout the pandemic. They have been together on and off since 2010, and share three sons - Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three. Both stars are yet to confirm the news.

tom-hughes-jenna-coleman
Photo: © Getty Images
13/19

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes

It seems the Victoria co-stars have called time on their four-year romance. Over the weekend, Jenna was pictured handing over the keys to their home to her ex Tom after reports of the split emerged. They are yet to comment on the news. Meanwhile, the former couple have always been quite tight-lipped about their romance, but Jenna previously revealed to the Mail on Sunday: "It is wonderful because we are very old friends and immediately we have the same tone, the same ideas, and instantly that connection feels very strong."

dr-alex-george-amelia-bath
14/19

Alex George and Amelia Bath

Dr Alex confirmed his split from his girlfriend Amelia on Saturday. The Love Island star, who has been working on the NHS frontline over the past few months, posted an Instagram Story explaining why they have decided to call it a day. "Guys just want to let you know, Amelia and I have decided to go our separate ways," he told his fans. "As you know, we've been apart for most of lockdown which has been hard on us both and we both agree this is for the best." He added: "We will remain good friends and I have nothing but respect for Amelia. Thank you for the love and support always."

armie-hammer-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
15/19

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

Earlier this week, the Hollywood star announced his divorce from wife Elizabeth after ten years of marriage. The 33-year-old took to his Instagram page to share the sad news alongside a sweet throwback snap of the pair. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," he wrote. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

nikki-sanderson-greg-whitehurst
Photo: © Getty Images
16/19

Nikki Sanderson and Greg Whitehurst

The Hollyoaks star is among the many celebrities has endured a split in lockdown. "Sadly Greg and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and wish the best for each other in the future," the actress confirmed to The Sun.

ryan-seacrest-shayna-taylor
Photo: © Getty Images
17/19

Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor

The presenter has reportedly split from his on-off girlfriend Shayna Taylor seven years after they first met. "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago," a spokesperson for the TV and radio host said in an statement to Daily Mail. "They remain good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple."

brandon-blackstock-kelly-clarkson
Photo: © Getty Images
18/19

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock

In June, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, her husband of nearly seven years. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelly cited "irreconcilable differences" and has asked for joint custody of their two children; five year-old River and four-year-old Remington.

jaime-king-husband
Photo: © Getty Images
19/19

Jaime King and Kyle Newman

In May, Jaime filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against her husband Kyle, according to TMZ. The couple, who married in 2007 after meeting on his film Fanboys, share sons James, six, and Leo, four, together. In recent days, the actress has been spotted without her wedding band.

