﻿
10 Photos | Celebrities

10 celebrities and their emotional family reunions as lockdown eases

Reunions galore!

10 celebrities and their emotional family reunions as lockdown eases
You're reading

10 celebrities and their emotional family reunions as lockdown eases

1/10
Next

Strictly's Stacey Dooley shares snaps from romantic date night with 'King' Kevin Clifton
Sharnaz Shahid
david walliams visits mother
Photo: © Instagram
1/10

With lockdown restrictions easing more and more amid the coronavirus outbreak, many families have been able to reunite with their loved ones. Across the UK, parents were forced to self-isolate at home away from their children for almost four months - but in some cases, it has been longer.

WATCH: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

Over the past few weeks, several celebrities have taken to Instagram to share pictures of their reunions - albeit at a two-metre distance. Take a look at the gallery below to see their happy get-togethers...

David Walliams

Last month, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed he was finally able to reunite with his mother Kathleen after months apart - and his reaction to seeing her was the best! The star, 48, shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing the comedian posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David can be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera as his mum can't stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.

Loading the player...
2/10

WATCH: Denise Welch finally reunites with her dad

Denise Welch

The Loose Women star appeared to be in great spirits as she enjoyed a socially distanced reunion with her dad on Wednesday. Denise, 62, shared a light-hearted video of the pair dancing in the garden to The Real Thing's You To Me Are Everything. "Went to see my dad today. First time in three months. It was lovely @welchvin #singingthewrongwords," she wrote in the caption.

ben shephard mum
Photo: © Instagram
3/10

Ben Shephard

Ben recently told Good Morning Britain viewers that he managed to reunite with his beloved mother after months apart. The 45-year-old revealed he and his mum met up for a socially-distanced game of golf last month, however, Ben admitted it was "awful" not being able to give her a hug. "I was able to see my mum socially distanced," he explained. "We had a nice game of golf and it was lovely to see her. It was awful not being able to give her a hug though." Here, pictured during a recent video call.

Click through the gallery to see more reunions...

gregg wallace mum
Photo: © Instagram
4/10

Gregg Wallace

The MasterChef judge paid a lovely visit to his mum earlier this week, with the pair enjoying a cup of tea on her flower-filled patio. "Visited Mum, love you x," he simply said.

READ: 8 celebrities open up about their heartbreaking experience with racism

piers morgan son
Photo: © Instagram
5/10

Piers Morgan

The Good Morning Britain host shared a very special moment with his Instagram followers last month - and it melted our hearts! He posted a photo of himself with his 27-year-old son Spencer standing outside on what appeared to be their local common. The pair, who are self-isolating separately and hadn't seen each other for 12 weeks, were at least two metres apart. "Nice to see you again son, albeit from two metres. #3MonthReunion," the doting dad-of-four captioned the rare image.

beckhams-reunite
Photo: © Instagram
6/10

The Beckhams

Victoria and David Beckham were pleased to be back with their eldest son Brooklyn, who was stranded in New York with his new fiancée Nicola Peltz. The proud parents took part in last Sunday's Clap for our Carers with all of their children together at their Cotswolds home. Since their reunion, the family have celebrated Brooklyn's engagement and were also joined by Victoria's parents (pictured)and David's mum.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

nadia-sawalha-reunion
Photo: © Instagram
7/10

Nadia Sawalha

The Loose Women star and her two children Maddie, 17, and Kiki-Bee, 12, were finally reunited with their grandmother Diana earlier this month. Nadia shared sweet snaps of the family moment, which took place on Nanny Di's birthday. "Three MONTHS with NO NANNY DI HUGS!!!! Happy birthday, Nanny Di! It broke my heart as I watched Kiki walk past Nanny Di yesterday when she arrived, holding her breath rushing to get to a two-metre distance," the TV star wrote. "And then her face when I said she could give her a hug!! So beautiful. So perfect that it happens on Nanny Di’s 70th birthday too!"

gwen-and-ayda-getting-haircut
Photo: © Instagram
8/10

Ayda Field

Robbie Williams' wife was recently reunited with her mother Gwen, and she proudly shared the sweet moment on her Instagram. "Socially distant visit with my mommy..." she wrote alongside a picture of her mother sitting outside in their garden whilst wearing a protective mask and gloves. She then posted an image showing her giving her mother a much needed haircut ahead of her next chemotherapy session. "Visits in the garden with my mother are rare since her cancer diagnosis and Covid 19, but I treasure every moment. Mum hadn't had a haircut or color in 6 months... she decided that for this week's chemo session, she wanted to feel good. So, I decided to give my hair cutting skills a go. Split ends gone and a whole lot of mother daughter love instead," she wrote.

SEE: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's three luxurious homes

alex-jones-family
Photo: © Instagram
9/10

Alex Jones

Last week, the One Show host revealed she had travelled to Wales to be with her mum and dad. She shared a beautiful photo of her parents walking along a picturesque beach, and mum Mary was seen holding Alex's youngest son Kit's hand. Alongside the photo, doting mum Alex wrote: "Reunited at last".

READ: Alex Jones discusses family 'challenges' amid lockdown

charley-dancing
Photo: © Instagram
10/10

Charley Webb

Last month, the actress revealed that she and her son Bowie had travelled to Manchester to spend time with her mum, her brother Jamie Lomas and her sister Cassie Lomas. Taking to Instagram, Charley shared a video of the family dancing around in a sunny back garden, writing in the caption: "Me and Bowie drove to Manchester today to have lunch in the garden with my family. First time I've seen them since lockdown. We tried to teach the mother to Tiktok [sic]."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...