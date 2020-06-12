10 celebrities and their emotional family reunions as lockdown eases

With lockdown restrictions easing more and more amid the coronavirus outbreak, many families have been able to reunite with their loved ones. Across the UK, parents were forced to self-isolate at home away from their children for almost four months - but in some cases, it has been longer.
WATCH: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV
Over the past few weeks, several celebrities have taken to Instagram to share pictures of their reunions - albeit at a two-metre distance. Take a look at the gallery below to see their happy get-togethers...
David Walliams
Last month, the Britain's Got Talent judge revealed he was finally able to reunite with his mother Kathleen after months apart - and his reaction to seeing her was the best! The star, 48, shared several pictures of the sweet moment, showing the comedian posing more than two metres behind her whilst in her garden. David can be seen excitedly smiling broadly at the camera as his mum can't stop laughing. "Mum," he captioned the sweet snaps.