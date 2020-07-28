﻿
14 Photos | Celebrities

Amanda Holden, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and more join Challenge Accepted movement

The new social media trend is all about women supporting women

Amanda Holden, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and more join Challenge Accepted movement
Amanda Holden, Oti Mabuse, Holly Willoughby and more join Challenge Accepted movement

Jenni McKnight
challenge-accepted-holly-willoughby
Photo: © Instagram
1/14

A new social media trend is sweeping across the internet – and we're huge fans of this one. Instead of ice bucket challenges or swapping clothes at the flick of a light, it's all about women supporting women. Called 'Challenge Accepted', it sees women sharing black and white photos of themselves in an effort to spread positivity and female empowerment. According to an Instagram spokesperson, the trend is "meant to celebrate strength, spread love, and remind all women that supporting each other is everything."

Ideally, alongside their monochrome image, the person taking part tags another woman, or women, they want to lift up and support, captioning their photos with the phrase 'Challenge Accepted.' They also use the hashtags #womensupportingwomen and #blackandwhitechallenge.

A number of celebrities have taken part in the movement so far, including Amanda HoldenJennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Nicole Scherzinger, and many more. Let's take a look at their 'Challenge Accepted' photos…

Holly Willoughby

"Challenge accepted @shishib @angiesmithstyle @patsyoneillmakeup ... Always and forever I will lift up and support my womenfolk #womensempowerment #womensupportingwomen."

challenge-accepted-oti-mabuse
Photo: © Instagram
2/14

Oti Mabuse

"Challenge accepted thank you @michellevisage #womenempowerment women supporting women."

3/14

Amanda Holden

"Thank you challenge accepted @kellyhoppen #womensupportingwomen."

challenge-accepted-alex-jones
Photo: © Instagram
4/14

Alex Jones

"#challengeaccepted #womensupportingwomen @charlottesdavey @rockthejumpsuit @angelascanlon @itsanitarani Thank you x."

challenge-accepted-kerry-washington
Photo: © Instagram
5/14

Kerry Washington

"Challenge accepted. Thank you for nominating me @vanessabryant I am awed by the power of women loving each other and lifting each other up!!!!! And I adore you Xo."

challenge-accepted-jennifer-aniston
Photo: © Instagram
6/14

Jennifer Aniston

"Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn't love good reason to support women!  Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀

"And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!"

challenge-accepted-nicole-scherzinger
Photo: © Instagram
7/14

Nicole Scherzinger

"Challenge accepted! It’s so empowering to see #womensupportingwomen. Nothing makes more sense. We are the only ones who truly know what we go thru. Let’s continue to show up, support and take care of each other. I am so grateful for the powerful, divine wahines, who have been such an instrument of light and strength in my life. And thankyou to these gorgeous, smart, and talented women who reached out to me. Continued love and mana."

challenge-accepted-elizabeth-hurley
Photo: © Instagram
8/14

Elizabeth Hurley    

"It’s the season of silly challenges, but this is a sweet one. Challenge accepted @haseenajethmalani @gazmoudeh @lipstickkelly #womenonly."

challenge-accepted-reese-witherspoon
Photo: © Instagram
9/14

Reese Witherspoon

"#Challengeaccepted! Thank you to all the magical women in my life for the endless love and support. May we all continue to shine a light on one another. This is what sisterhood is all about. #womensupportingwomen."

challenge-accepted-gabrielle-union
Photo: © Instagram
10/14

Gabrielle Union

"Challenge accepted @vanessabryant @mrsmiawright @candaceparker @iamaprilwatkins @lex_a_s I (love) you amazing ladies!!! Let's keep this going and make sure you acknowledge, support and protect the women that need it most. Sending so much #WeAllWeGot."

challenge-accepted-khloe-kardashian
Photo: © Instagram
11/14

Khloe Kardashian

"Challenge Accepted @vanessabryant and @malika thank you for choosing me for this! To all my Queens – Let’s spread love and remember to be a little kinder to one another #womensupportingwomen."

challenge-accepted-jennifer-garner
Photo: © Instagram
12/14

Jennifer Garner

"Thank you for the (love), @rachelzoe @amypurdygurl @jenniferlovehewitt @mollybsims. I’m sending love back to you and heaps to all women looking after their sisters. That’s how it’s done, ladies. #challengeaccepted #womensupportingwomen."

challenge-accepted-demi-lovato
Photo: © Instagram
13/14

Demi Lovato 

"To all the strong women who’ve nominated me... #challengeaccepted."

challenge-accepted-tracee-ellis-ross
Photo: © Instagram
14/14

Tracee Ellis Ross

"#challengeaccepted. Thank you for nominating me, @patricialansing. The admiration is mutual! Endlessly inspired by the way women support each other and show up in the world."

