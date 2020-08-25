7 celebrity couples who found love in lockdown

Over the past few months, it seems everything has either been on halt or has gone awry. However, for these stars, life post lockdown has been better than ever! Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong and Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones are among the many celebrities who have made their new relationships official once restrictions were eased.
MORE: 24 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown
From house hunting to quarantining together, take a look at the lovebirds who are adjusting to the 'new normal' with their other halves...
Neil Jones and Luisa Eusse
Last week, the Strictly star shared the first photo of his new girlfriend, Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse, on Instagram. The dancer has been close-lipped about his love life since splitting with his estranged wife Katya Jones just before last year's series of Strictly. The star let slip that he was in a new relationship when he took part in a Q&A with Strictly fans. When asked by one Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" he replied: "Nope."