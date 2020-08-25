﻿
7 celebrity couples who found love in lockdown

Sharnaz Shahid
Photo: © Instagram
Over the past few months, it seems everything has either been on halt or has gone awry. However, for these stars, life post lockdown has been better than ever! Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong and Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones are among the many celebrities who have made their new relationships official once restrictions were eased.

From house hunting to quarantining together, take a look at the lovebirds who are adjusting to the 'new normal' with their other halves...

Neil Jones and Luisa Eusse

Last week, the Strictly star shared the first photo of his new girlfriend, Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse, on Instagram. The dancer has been close-lipped about his love life since splitting with his estranged wife Katya Jones just before last year's series of Strictly. The star let slip that he was in a new relationship when he took part in a Q&A with Strictly fans. When asked by one Instagram follower: "Are you still single?" he replied: "Nope."

lisa-armstrong-new-man
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Lisa Armstrong and James Green

The makeup-artist confirmed her new relationship on Twitter after retweeting a message from a fan about her beau, adding three blushing emojis. The original tweet read: "@lisaAmakeup yes Lisa! He is fit! So chuffed for you, get in!!!" She was later pictured outside a café with her new man, James Green, in photos published by The Sun.

They showed the couple enjoying a stroll through a West London park as well as sitting at an outside café, where James put his arms around the 43-year-old as she smiled and laughed. It has since been reported that the pair are now looking to move in together.

steve-parish-susanna-reid
Photo: © Getty Images
3/7

Susanna Reid and Steve Parish

Although the Good Morning Britain host is yet to confirm the romance, she was recently seen putting on an affectionate display with her ex-boyfriend, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish. The former lovebirds were pictured outside Indian restaurant Kricket, with their arms wrapped around each other. They originally parted ways in April 2019 after eight months of dating.

jesy-nelson-sean-sagar
Photo: © Getty Images
4/7

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar

Earlier this month, Jesy confirmed her romance with Our Girl star Sean Sagar after weeks of claiming they were "just friends". The Little Mix singer, 29, and the actor, 30, were pictured holding hands as they enjoyed a romantic stroll in Brighton. They were previously seen enjoying their first holiday together in Cornwall.

tom-holland-nadia-parkes
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Tom Holland and Nadia Parkes

Back in July, the Spider-Man star posted a lovely photo of the actress on his Instagram page – inadvertently confirming their romance. It's been reported that they have been dating for several months and have been quarantining together.

love-island-stars
Photo: © Instagram
6/7

Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott

The former Love Island stars went Instagram official last month after weeks of speculation. Lucie shared loved-up photos of the two from their staycation to Saltburn beach, in North Yorkshire. It's believed that the pair started dating after messaging each other on Instagram during lockdown.

katie-price-carl-woods
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Katie Price and Carl Woods

Peter Andre's ex-wife confirmed her new romance with Love Island star Carl Woods after they were pictured kissing on the streets in Hertfordshire. In a recent Instagram post, Katie admitted that she has finally found her "happy ever after" with her boyfriend Carl, claiming he is the only person who can "put her in her place".

"I didn't realise how badly I was treated until someone started treating me with respect," she said, adding: "This is why there is only one person who has finally put me in my place, I totally respect and can finally let me enjoy life how I’ve always wanted to be and share it with them… I will NEVER put a step wrong and respect and love and changed my life by choice to finally have my happy ever after."

