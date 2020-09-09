﻿
7 heartwarming photos of celebrity dads kissing their children

These celebrity dads are the cutest!

Fatherhood has been a huge blessing for these celebrity dads, with many of them sharing sweet updates of their journey. Here, we take a look at some of the heartwarming moments when these fathers dote on their children, from David Beckham to Jamie Oliver...

GALLERY: 7 lovely photos of royal dads kissing their children

Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley recently melted hearts after sharing a new picture of her little girl Maven being doted on by dad Pasha Kovalev. The former Strictly Come Dancing star was seen giving their eight-month-old a sweet kiss on her cheek whilst holding a cuddly teddy bear.

David Beckham

There's no denying that both David and Victoria Beckham are affectionate parents; the pair often share heartwarming pictures with them kissing their kids. However, the former footballer has been subjected to criticism after posting an Instagram snap of himself and Harper during an African safari with their family. The snap was simply captioned, "Kiss for daddy," alongside a heart emoji.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

"I got actually criticised for kissing my daughter on the lips the other day," he said during a Facebook Live a few years ago. "I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn, maybe not. Brooklyn's 18, he might find that a little bit strange."

MORE: Victoria Beckham treats son Romeo to magical rainbow birthday cake

He added: "But I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up and Victoria, and it's how we are with our children. We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we're very affectionate with them." Here, David is pictured kissing son Romeo's head during the 2018 Invictus Games.

Click through the gallery for more pictures...

Marvin Humes

The radio presenter is a doting dad to two young daughters - Alaia-Mai and Valle. And on Valle's first day of school this week, Marvin, 35, shared a heartmelting snap with his little girl and said: "Off Valle goes to school! Both girls finally back and already missing them... they've both taken it in their stride amongst all the madness..long may that continue... proud of them."

READ: Rochelle Humes reduced to tears as she details parenting struggle

James Jordan

Since becoming a father for the first time on 27 February, the dancer and his fellow pro wife Ola Jordan have been nothing but loving to their bundle of joy. They have previously spoken of their difficult three-year battle to conceive, so were thrilled when little Ella arrived earlier this year. James told HELLO! on first setting eyes on his baby girl: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

READ: James and Ola Jordan ready to take 'hard' new step with baby Ella

Jamie Oliver

The celebrity chef marked his second daughter Daisy's 17th birthday in April with a series of lovely throwback photos – this one was shared on wife Jools' account, and we love it! The couple, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, are also loving parents to Poppy, 18, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy Bear, nine, and four-year-old River.

MORE: 10 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's cutest family photos

Gorka Marquez

This Strictly pro has relished spending every moment of lockdown with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their baby daughter Mia. The lovebirds met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 but kept their romance under wraps until the series ended. Unusually for the show's love stories, they weren't dance partners - Gemma was coupled with Aljaz and Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke. Two years on, the gorgeous couple are still going strong and welcomed daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

