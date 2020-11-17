﻿
24 Photos | Celebrities

24 celebrities and their well-known siblings

The stars you never knew were related

24 celebrities and their well-known siblings
You're reading

24 celebrities and their well-known siblings

1/24
Next

Reese Witherspoon and teenage son could be twins in latest photo
hellomagazine.com
kaley cuoco
Photo: © Getty Images
1/24

These famous faces may dominate the headlines, but what about their brothers and sisters? Some celebrity siblings are very well known, such as Beyoncé's sister Solange and Chris Hemsworth's brother Liam, but what about Gwyneth Paltrow's brother, who is a Hollywood director, or Julia Roberts' sister Lisa?

MORE: 7 heartwarming photos of celebrity dads kissing their children

HELLO! has taken a look at celebrities including Gigi Hadid, Gary Oldman and Kylie Minogue – and their equally famous siblings...

Kaley Cuoco and Briana

Kaley Cuoco's younger sister Briana went viral after she appeared on The Voice USA back in 2013, making headlines the world over with her incredible rendition of Lady Gaga's You & I.

gigi bella hadid
Photo: © Getty Images
2/24

Gigi and Bella Hadid

These famous sisters are prominent figures in the land of runway fashion! They often appear in shows together – and are known for having a close bond. They also have a younger brother called Anwar as well as two older half-sisters, Marielle and Alana, from their father's side.

MORE: Gigi Hadid releases gorgeous new selfie with baby daughter - and we love it!

gary oldman sister laila
Photo: © Instagram
3/24

Gary Oldman and Laila Morse

Although many know the actress's stage name, Laila Morse, few probably realise that her real name is Maureen Oldman. The EastEnders star, who is famed for playing Big Mo, is in fact the older sister of this Hollywood legend.

MORE: Gary Oldman shares sweet message for his mum as he accepts Best Actor award at the Oscars

Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

Victoria Beckham and Louise Adams

Victoria Beckham's sister Louise Adams was once an actress and model before giving it up to lead a life out of the spotlight.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

Photo: © Getty Images
5/24

Ben and Casey Affleck

Oscar winner Ben Affleck shares the big screen with his younger brother Casey, who was nominated for his own Oscar for his role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford – in which he starred alongside Brad Pitt. He also worked with his brother Ben in Ocean's Eleven.

MORE: Oops! 6 TV stars who accidentally broke social distancing rules on air

Photo: © Getty Images
6/24

Penelope Cruz and Monica

Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz had her second baby just months apart from her fellow actress and sister Monica, and the duo designers created collections together for Spanish retail giant Mango back in 2007. Monica even acted as her sister's body double in Pirates of the Caribbean, when Penelope was pregnant with her first child.

READ: 7 Netflix shows that everyone is watching right now

Photo: © Getty Images
7/24

Zoe and Emily Deschanel

Zoe Deschanel's older sister Emily starred in Cold Mountain alongside Jude Law and Nicole Kidman.

MORE: Where is BBC's His Dark Materials filmed? Everything you need to know

Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

Hilary and Haylie Duff

In 2006 sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff starred together in the film Material Girls.

MORE: Everything you need to know about hit show Succession

Photo: © Getty Images
9/24

Dakota and Elle Fanning

Dakota Fanning's younger sister Elle has become a Hollywood star in her own right after featuring in Steven Speilberg's Super 8.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/24

James and David Franco

James Franco's brother Dave made his acting debut in TV programme 7th Heaven and has now progressed to playing big Hollywood roles.

Photo: © Getty Images
11/24

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal have been involved in the film industry since they were young, regularly visiting their father, film-director Stephen Gyllanhaal on set.

MORE: 9 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy

Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

Liam and Chris Hemsworth

Brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth have both become stars on the big screen since moving to America from their native Australia.

Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

Vanessa and Stella Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is very close to her younger sister Stella, regularly taking her to Hollywood events and premieres.

Photo: © Getty Images
14/24

Kate and Oliver Hudson

Children to Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, Kate and Oliver obviously inherited their parents' star talent as they have both become successful actors.

Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Scarlett and Hunter Johansson

Hunter Johansson has become a red-carpet regular, often attending premieres with his superstar sister.

Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

Nicole and Antonia Kidman

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia has made a name for herself as hard hitting journalist and TV presenter in Australia.

MORE: 7 amazing new Christmas films to watch on Netflix

Photo: © Getty Images
17/24

Beyoncé and Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles used to write music for her famous sister Beyoncé but now has her own music career.

Photo: © Getty Images
18/24

Sienna and Savannah Miller

Sienna and Savannah Miller have their own clothing line Twenty8Twelve together.

READ: Where are the child stars of Hocus Pocus now?

Photo: © Getty Images
19/24

Kylie and Dannii Minogue

Australian beauties Kylie and Dannii Minogue had their big breaks on the Australian TV show Neighbours, since then they have both gone on to enjoy successful music careers.

Photo: © Getty Images
20/24

Gwyneth and Jake Paltrow

While his older sister Gwyneth is well-known for her work in front of the camera, Jake Paltrow prefers to sit behind the camera as a film director.

Photo: © Getty Images
21/24

Julia and Lisa Roberts

Raising Helen actress Lisa Roberts is sister to Oscar winner Julia and aunt to up-and-coming actress Emma Roberts.

Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

Sofia and Sandra Vergara

Sofia's sister Sandra Vergara is also an actress and model and has starred in 2011 film Fright Night.

Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Emma and Alex Watson

Alex Watson featured in Burberry's 2010 Spring/Summer campaign with his famous sister Emma.

Photo: © Getty Images
24/24

Owen and Luke Wilson

The two Wilson brothers, Owen and Luke, launched their careers together writing and starring in the film Bottle Rocket in 1996. The pair reunited professionally in 2005 to feature in The Wendall Baker Story directed by third brother Andrew.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.