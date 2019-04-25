﻿
23 of the longest celebrity marriages revealed – from David and Victoria Beckham to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Romance is still alive and kicking in these celebrity marriages

With news circulating that one of our favourite Hollywood couples, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, are heading for a $2.2billion divorce, we thought it only right to reflect on some celebrity couples who are proof that love can last.

There are still many loved-up couples in the world of showbiz. There have been many long-lived marriages among our favourite celebrities, from David and Victoria Beckham to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, who prove that romance is certainly not dead.

There have also been well-known couples such as Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas who have worked hard to hold onto their marriage and family. The Hollywood stars briefly separated in 2013 and said at the time that they did so to evaluate and work on their marriage. However, they are now happier than ever, and often share loved-up photos on their respective social media accounts.

We have rounded up some of the most well-known long-lasting celebrity marriages to brighten up your day. Take a look below…

David and Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham met in 1997 when David was playing for Manchester United and Victoria was better known as Posh Spice in the Spice Girls. The couple got married in 1999 and went on to have four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. While they have been subject to separation rumours over the years, most recently in 2018, the couple appears happier than ever.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married since 2000, and even share a birthday. The Hollywood stars briefly separated in 2013 but worked out their differences and are now stronger than ever. They have two children together – Dylan and Carys.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy and John are #couplegoals. After meeting on the set of his music video in 2007, the couple wed in 2013 and have been going from strength to strength. They now share two children, daughter Luna and son Miles.

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias

Anna and Enrique met on the set of his Escape music video in 2001 and have been together for 18 years! The couple are particularly private about their relationship, and despite reports claiming they are married, they have never confirmed this. They share three children, twins Lucy and Nicholas, three, and daughter Mary, who will be one on 30 January.

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin have been married since 2007. They have three children – Harry, Belle and Chester. 

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this year. They first met in 1994 when Jada auditioned to play Will's girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and got married on New Year's Eve in 1997. They share two children – Jaden and Willow.

Tana and Gordon Ramsay

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay married wife Tana in 1996. The couple have family homes in London, Cornwall and LA, and have five children. They most recently welcomed baby son Oscar in April 2019.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick 

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married since 1997! The couple celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in May 2020, with the actress paying her husband a sweet tribute on Instagram. Alongside a vintage black and white snap, she wrote: "May 19th, 2020. 23 years. We’ve come a long way baby. X, SJ."

Elton John and David Furnish

Elton John and David Furnish got married on 21 December 2005 on the first day that same-sex civil unions became legal in the UK. They went on to become parents to two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr

One of our favourite celebrity couples who are still going strong to this day. Sarah Michelle and Freddie met on the set of 90s horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, and wed five years later in 2002.

Speaking of their seemingly perfect marriage, Freddie told E!: "We ended up being the perfect balance. But it didn't happen until years after and there was a solid foundation built, and that's probably the main reason why we've always been cool and groovy."

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

Although not technically married, there's no denying that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been together a long time, having met on the set of the film Swing Shift in 1983. The pair have one child together – Wyatt Russell, while Goldie is also mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson from a previous marriage, and Russell is dad to son Boston Russell.

Nadia Sawalha and Mark Adderley

Loose Women panellist Nadia Sawalha has been married to husband Mark Adderley since 2002, and share two children together – Maddie and Kiki. The couple got married after a whirlwind relationship when Nadia was pregnant with Maddie, and now work together on popular YouTube channel, Nadia Sawalha and Family.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been married since 1988, and they have two sons, Chester and Truman. They even battled coronavirus together in 2020. 

Ola and James Jordan

While the Strictly curse has seen many couples break up, former pro couple Ola and James Jordan have been happily married for 16 years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Ella, at the beginning of 2020.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

It appears third time really is the charm for Ryan, who was previously engaged to Alanis Morissette and married to Scarlett Johansson. Ryan and Blake met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern and married shortly after in 2012. The couple now shares three daughters together, James, six, Inez, four, and Betty, one.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Amy and Darren met in 2002, but didn't tie the knot until 2015. The couple share daughter Aviana. Speaking to The Times about their decision to marry, Amy said: "The truth is, I feel a stronger sense of family, a bigger sense of permanence, which is a nice thing for me.”

Pink and Carey Hart

Pink proposed to her beau Carey and the couple wed in 2006. They have two children together, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

Reese married her talent agent Jim in 2011 after dating for just over a year. They share son Tennessee together, while Reese also has daughter Ava and son Deacon from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman married husband William H. Macy in 1997 and went on to welcome two daughters – Sofia and Georgia. The couple faced a turbulent time in 2019 after Felicity spent 11 days in jail for her role in the US college cheating scandal. 

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in April 2016, having married in April 1996 in Melbourne. The pair met in 1995 on the set of Australian TV show Correlli, and have two adopted children Oscar and Ava.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Matt Damon has been married to Luciana Barroso since 2005 and they have three children together – Isabella, Stella and Gia.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Meryl Streep married American sculptor Don Gummer in 1978. They have four children – Henry, Louisa, Marnie and Grace.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's relationship has been tested on more than one occasion, but they are stronger than ever now. The pair got married in 1982 and went on to have three children – Amy, Kelly and Jack. They renewed their vows in May 2017 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas after Ozzy won Sharon's trust back. Ozzy and Sharon decided to do this in secret and didn't even tell their children, but later shared exclusive pictures of their special day to HELLO! magazine.

