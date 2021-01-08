Barbara Windsor laid to rest during star-studded funeral - photos

You might like...
-
Loose Women stars' incredible homes: Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more
-
10 royals and the adorable pets they share their homes with
-
Nadia Sawalha taught her daughters to seek out this important attribute in people
Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha has taken part in HELLO!'s inaugural Kindness Summit, which is all about the power of kindness.In a video filmed...
-
9 times Meghan Markle's white coat collection gave us wardrobe envy
-
Nadia Sawalha looks like a different person after surprise hair transformation
You might have to do a double take when you see Nadia Sawalha's latest Instagram post, because the Loose Women star looks like a different...