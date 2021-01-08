﻿
Barbara Windsor laid to rest during star-studded funeral - photos

The national treasure died on 11 December

Barbara Windsor laid to rest during star-studded funeral - photos
Barbara Windsor laid to rest during star-studded funeral - photos

Photo: © Getty Images
Barbara Windsor was laid to rest during a star-studded funeral service on Friday, with both her family and famous colleagues attending the ceremony held at Golders Green Crematorium in London.

The national treasure's husband, Scott Mitchell, announced her passing last month, saying in a statement: "It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that my darling wife Barbara passed away at 8.35pm on Thursday 10 December at a London care home. Her passing was from Alzheimer's/Dementia and Barbara eventually died peacefully and I spent the last seven days by her side."

See who attended the funeral of one of Britain's best loved stars below.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ross Kemp

Fellow EastEnders star Ross Kemp was seen looking sombre in a suit and mask as he arrived to say goodbye to his close friend and colleague. 

After Barbara's death in December, Ross opened up about the touching last conversation he had with his former on-screen mum, telling GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: "I spoke to her three weeks ago on FaceTime, and by that time Barbara was in a very bad state."

He added: "I asked Scott, her husband, if she had a window, that's the nature of the illness, it comes and goes as you get closer to the end you lose more and more consciousness. And she had a window [of consciousness] and he rang me on a Sunday afternoon and she turned round to me and said 'I just want everything to be good for you in your life', and that is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

Photo: © Getty Images
Dean Gaffney

Another of Barbara's EastEnders co-stars to witness the ceremony on Friday was Dean Gaffney.

Dean shared a touching tribute to Barbara last month, saying: "She made everyone feel welcome, that’s the one thing a lot of people say about Barbara. Whether it be the cleaner or the main boss of the show, she knew everyone, she knew everyone’s names, she knew everyone’s families, kids, grandkids, she knew everyone."

Photo: © Getty Images
Matt Lucas and David Walliams

Putting on a united front, the Little Britain stars were visibly emotional as they stood together outside the ceremony, waiting for the procession to arrive. 

In January 2020, Britain's Got Talent star David reportedly donated £5,000 to Scott – who was supposed to be running the cancelled London marathon in a bid to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society in Barbara's name.

Photo: © Getty Images
Christopher Biggins

The English actor was also among the mourners who arrived to watch Barbara be laid to rest.

In December, Christopher spoke about Barbara's passing and her husband Scott during an interview on GMB, calling the latter a "saint".

He said: "It’s the saddest thing ever, she’s so lost. I hope that when we die we can see the reaction of everybody to our death, she would have been so thrilled. 

"The coverage was unbelievable. She was an extraordinary woman and Scott her husband is an extraordinary man, he’s a saint.

"It's sad and terrible but she was a special woman and everybody loved her."

Photo: © Getty Images
Jane Moore

The Loose Women star wrapped up warm in a black coat on Friday when she was seen arriving at the Peggy Mitchell actress' funeral.

When the news of her close friend's death broke, Jane paid tribute to her on Loose Women

Speaking on a video call, the 58-year-old panellist said: "I knew about her diagnosis and that towards the end she was very ill. It's just the weirdest feeling because there's so much running footage across television that just makes her look so vibrant and alive. It's really, really hard to accept that she has gone."

