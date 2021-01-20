﻿
Celebrities react to Joe Biden becoming President - live updates

Jennifer Aniston and other stars have congratulated the new administration

Diane Shipley
joe biden smiling
Wednesday marked a momentous day for America as Joe Biden was officially inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

As is traditional, the new President and his Vice President, Kamala Harris, were sworn in on the National Mall in Washington, DC at 12PM local time.

Unlike in the past, however, due to coronavirus safety concerns, members of the public were not allowed to attend.

A select number of VIPS were invited, however, including members of congress and Lady Gaga, who was asked to perform the national anthem, and Jennifer Lopez, who also sang at the ceremony.

Other celebrities were excited to watch events unfold from the comfort of their homes, and many shared their feelings on social media.

Keep reading to see all the best celebrity reactions to Joe Biden becoming president…

jill biden jennifer aniston
Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston

"THIS is everything," the Friends star wrote as she shared a clip from Kamala Harris' inauguration to her Instagram Stories.

Before the ceremony, the actress had posted a photo of herself with the new First Lady, Dr Jill Biden. 

michelle obama
Photo: © Getty Images
Michelle Obama

The former First Lady shared a picture from her husband's inauguration to Instagram and wrote: "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the kind of leaders our nation deserves—decent, hardworking people who reflect the best of our values."

barack obama twitter
Photo: © Twitter
Barack Obama

Former President Obama shared a sweet photo to Twitter that showed him with his former Vice President and close friend.

Taken from behind, the snapshot showed the two men walking out of the Oval Office with their arms around each other's backs.

He captioned it: "Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time."

chrissy teigen
Photo: © Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen

The model and author was "reporting" live from her windowsill in D.C, wearing a crisp white bathrobe.

She panned her phone to show her husband John Legend sitting on the carpet floor, and then back to her TV, which showed Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden.

In the evening, John is set to perform as part of a TV concert to celebrate the event.

cat deeley
Photo: © Getty Images
Cat Deeley

So You Think You Can Dance? host Cat Deeley shared a sweet series of videos to her Instagram page where she talked to one of her sons, who was off-screen, about seeing photos on TV of the new President and Vice President.

"Why was it so exciting that one of the pictures was a lady?" she asked.

"Because they've never had a lady," came the response. "Yes!" the presenter said as she beamed at the camera.

kim-cattrall
Kim Cattrall

The actress broke her silence for the first time since news of the Sex and the City reboot was announced, which she will not star in.

Kim echoed the sentiments of singer Garth Brooks, who performed Amazing Grace at the ceremony.

"Amazing Grace, indeed," she tweeted.

