Dancing on Ice relationships: from emotional breakups to happy marriages

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton Hanson
In the 2019 series of Dancing on Ice, former Love Island star Wes Nelson skated into the final with dance partner Vanessa Bauer. Wes had been dating fellow Love Islander Megan Barton Hanson for over six months, but they broke up after the first few weeks of the series.
Prior to the split, Megan had spoken out about Vanessa - who broke up with her own boyfriend just before the show started. In an Instagram post, Megan wrote: "@vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend! You've never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night you didn't even look me in the eye LOL hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe @wes.nelson."
Wes and Megan split soon after - but it was all very amicable and Megan even attended the live show to support her ex boyfriend. There are still many rumours surrounding Wes and Vanessa, but he broke down in tears over Megan during the semi-finals show.
