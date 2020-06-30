﻿
Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners we'll see courtside this summer

The tennis stars are always supported by their loved ones

Sharnaz Shahid
Photo: © Getty Images
With various tennis tournaments coming back after lockdown, sports fans will be excited to welcome back some of their favourite players. The likes of Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will take centre stage at Wimbledon this year.

READ: Andy Murray reveals what kind of father he is as he rules out more children with wife Kim

Although they are the familiar faces on the scene, it's their other halves who can also take the limelight when they support them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide...

Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray

Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams, just months after he announced that he may never play again due to a hip injury. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child - another girl - who was born in March during lockdown.

Exclusive: Andy Murray opens up about fatherhood and reveals future aspirations for his kids

Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.

Photo: © Getty Images
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian since November 2017, after first meeting at a hotel in Rome in May 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Alexis Olympia in September 2017, and Alexis has since supported Serena as she made her return to her tennis career.

Photo: © Getty Images
Rafael Nadal's wife Mery Perelló

Although Rafael Nadal has confirmed he won't be back at Wimbledon this year, he is often supported courtside by his wife, Mery Perelló. The couple have been in a relationship for 15 years and she has cheered him on to victory at many of his major tournaments.

Rafael and Mery tied the knot in October 2019 and are childhood sweethearts, having met through Rafael's sister, and Mery is usually only ever captured on camera when she is with her husband. She works in insurance and has previously said of their relationship: "Travelling together everywhere, even if I could, would not be good for either him or me."

HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! revealed in January 2019 that Rafa proposed to Mery, also known as Xisca, back in May 2018 during a romantic trip to Rome, but the couple kept it private for the first eight months of their engagement.

MORE: Top 10 richest players in Wimbledon

Photo: © Getty Images
Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer

Former professional tennis player Mirka Federer has been married to Roger Federer for 11 years, after meeting him at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Mirka retired from the sport in 2002 due to a persistent foot injury but in her prime, she held a ranking of World No. 76.

READ: Roger Federer hilariously reveals he used to get his twins mixed up

Following her retirement, she took on the role of her husband's public relations manager, as well as devoted mum to the couple's two sets of twins - Myla and Charlene who were born in 2009, and Leo and Lenny who were born in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic (née Ristic)

Novak Djokovic tends to have his wife Jelena supporting him from the side-lines. The couple married in July 2014, and shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine. The big day took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title.

Jelena, who runs the Novak Foundation, said of laying eyes on her groom for the first time: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions.

"I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him." The couple are parents to son Stefan, five, and daughter Tara, who he turns three in September.

MORE: See the Wimbledon 2019 players' wedding and engagement photos

Photo: © Getty Images
Sam Querrey's wife Abby Dixon

American tennis player Sam Querry married his wife Abby Dixon in June 2018. The 31-year-old model has regularly been seen supporting her other half at various tournaments, and describes herself as a "stay at home dog mom" on Instagram.

READ: Why the Queen has only attended Wimbledon four times in her life

Photo: © Getty Images
Johanna Konta's fiance Jackson Wade

Britain's top female player Jo Konta is in a relationship with movie producer Jackson Wade. It's believed that the couple have been dating since the tennis star's 2017 Miami Open victory against Caroline Wozniacki.

In 2019, Jo heaped praise on her partner, telling HELLO!: "My boyfriend empowers me. He encourages me to trust my own decisions and be who I am, because he says I’m awesome – so therefore I should believe it too."

Exclusive: Johanna Konta talks about her determination to win Wimbledon

The lovebirds announced their engagement in June - with Jo writing on Instagram: "A few weeks ago I woke up 30 and engaged and it’s been all smiles since."

Photo: © Getty Images
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's wife Noura El Shwekh

The couple, who are notoriously private, tied the knot in 2018 after a four-year engagement. They are proud parents to their son Sugar, whom they welcomed in March 2017. After the tennis star married his partner, he simply tweeted: "We are family." Noura added: "Changing my name for the one I love more and more everyday #PerfectWedding #PerfectFamily#PerfectFriends."

Photo: © Getty Images
Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee

The professional tennis player married NBA star David Lee in Tuscany back in July 2019, where fellow tennis star Serena Williams served as a bridesmaid. Speaking with HELLO! shortly after the nuptials, Caroline gushed: "We had the best time, it was awesome. We had an absolute blast and got to enjoy the whole four days we were there and got to say hi to everybody and got to interact and it was absolutely perfect."

Exclusive: Caroline Wozniacki asks Andy Murray to be her mixed doubles partner

Tomas Berdych's wife Ester Satorova

Ester is a model from the Czech Republic, and began dating tennis player Tomas in 2012. They married in Monte Carlo back in 2015. Speaking of being in a relationship with someone who isn't a tennis professional, Tomas has previously revealed: "I'm really enjoying that, that it's different, that I met somebody with a different life. It's a nice experience."

Photo: © Getty Images
Tommy Haas' wife Sara Foster

American actress and model Sara has been married to Tommy since 2010. She has featured on the cover of Maxim, and has starred in television shows such as Entourage and 90210, and the film D.E.B.S. Sara gave birth to the pair's first child in 2010, a little daughter named Valentina, and their second child Josephine was born in 2015.

Photo: © Getty Images
Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes

The sporting ace is dating British millionaire Alexander Gilkes, who is a good friend of Prince William and Prince Harry. They have been linked to each other since January 2018 and got engaged in December 2020.

Alexander reportedly became friends with Prince William when they were both at Eton. He was previously married to Misha Nonoo, the woman who is believed to be Harry and his wife Meghan's matchmaker. Alexander married the New York fashion designer in 2012, but they are believed to have parted ways in 2016.

