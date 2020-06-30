Game Set Match: The Wimbledon wives and partners we'll see courtside this summer

With various tennis tournaments coming back after lockdown, sports fans will be excited to welcome back some of their favourite players. The likes of Andy Murray, Serena Williams and Roger Federer will take centre stage at Wimbledon this year.
Although they are the familiar faces on the scene, it's their other halves who can also take the limelight when they support them in the crowd. Get to know more about the tennis husbands, wives and partners with our need-to-know guide...
Andy Murray's wife Kim Murray
Andy Murray's wife Kim has supported him throughout his tennis career, including cheering on his return to Wimbledon in the mixed doubles with Serena Williams, just months after he announced that he may never play again due to a hip injury. The couple married in April 2015 and are parents to four children; Sophia, five, Edie, three, one-year-old son, Teddie, and their fourth child - another girl - who was born in March during lockdown.
Kim and Andy's romance dates back to 2005, when the couple met at a party in South Africa. The following year their relationship became public knowledge when Andy sweetly ran to Kim's side, to kiss her after winning his first senior title.