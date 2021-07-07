﻿
Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos

Prince William is a keen football fan

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos

Diane Shipley
Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Instagram
England is playing Denmark in the World Cup on Wednesday evening for a chance to make it to the final, where the winning team will play Italy.

Whether or not football is truly "coming home", it's fair to say there is plenty of excitement in the air from both sets of fans – including the royals!

Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Twitter account shared a video of a brass band playing Three Lions in order to wish the England team luck.

William will also be attending the match – although sadly without his wife, who has to self-isolate following contact with someone with COVID-19.

Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will also be cheering on their national team alongside their son Christian, and many celebrities are expecting to be there as well.

Keep reading for more details and photos of the big event…

WATCH: Kate Middleton has all eyes on Prince George during England match

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
The Danish royals took in the excitement of the arena ahead of the big game on Wednesday. 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Mary looked so stylish in a dark red jacket as she supported the Danish team. 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
Former Good Morning Britain co-host and keen football fan Piers Morgan showed up to support the home team alongside two of his sons, Spencer, 28, and Bertie, 20. 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince William was photographed talking to Peter McCormick, Interim Chairman of the Football Association, before the match. 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
The Prince could not attend with his wife, as she is self-isolating, and the late start meant the match was too late for his oldest son, Prince George, who thoroughly enjoyed last week's match

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are at the match alongside Prince William. 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
New Football Focus host Alex Scott was photographed clapping behind Prince William as England equalised. 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
Alex was also spotted talking to fellow retired footballer David Beckham, perhaps comparing notes about playing for England! 

Royals and celebrities attend England football game at Wembley - best photos
Photo: © Instagram
James Corden revealed on Instagram that he had been reunited with his parents and sisters for the first time since the start of the the pandemic, writing: "I can’t begin to tell you how emotional it’s all making me!"

