﻿
14 Photos | Celebrities

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

The ceremony celebrates the country's most inspirational and selfless people

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
You're reading

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

1/14
Next

Lara Spencer's latest photo with teenage daughter leaves fans in disbelief
Kate Thomas
Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
1/14

HELLO! has once again rolled out the red carpet for this year's Inspiration Awards! Held at the Corinthia London in association with Childrensalon, celebrities and real-life heroes have come in their throes to pick up awards and celebrate the talents of many inspirational people.

MORE: Meet the judging panel for the HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards 2021

The ceremony itself has been built on the success of the magazine's Star Mum Awards in 2018 and Star Women Awards in 2019, and was created to highlight people - both famous and not - whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.

Countryfile and BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour presenter Anita Rani is set to host the awards alongside HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon. The pair served on the awards judging panel alongside Lorraine Kelly, Vick Hope and Kate Silverton.

Among the guests include Elizabeth Hurley, Alesha Dixon, Giovanna Fletcher, Andrea McLean, Lisa Snowdon, Natasha Kaplinsky and many more. Click through the gallery to see the fabulous attendees…

Elizabeth Hurley 

The model turned heads as she posed for photographers in a plunging pink suit by The Deck with contrasting red lapel and button detailing The 56-year-old beauty carried a sparkling gold clutch as she posed up a storm, telling HELLO!: "How lovely it is to honour unsung heroes like star mums and kindess, it makes an event like this extra special."

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
2/14

The Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson put in a stylish appearance in a green blazer with gold studded detailing, layered over a simple black dress. The royal, who has just become a grandmother for the second time after Princess Beatrice welcomed daughter Sienna Elizabeth, wore her hair down loose and accessorised with pearl earrings.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson 'over the moon' to meet Princess Beatrice's newborn baby daughter

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
3/14

Alesha Dixon

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon made a fashion statement in a beautiful pink look. Mingling with fellow guests on the red carpet, Alesha wore her hair pulled back in a high ponytail and added some extra glamour with a chunky gold necklace and matching earrings.

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
4/14

Binky Felstead

MIC favourite Binky Felstead stole the show when she brought her baby boy Wulfric down the red carpet with her! The new mum rocked a floaty dress with ruffled detailing as she cradled her second child, with onlookers cooing over the adorable tot.

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
5/14

David Furnish

David Furnish, 58, made a solo appearance on the red carpet. His appearance comes shortly after his husband Elton John was forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues.

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
6/14

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle looked unbelievable in an autumnal slip dress with abstract detailing. Dressing for the season, the This Morning host teamed the slinky, bodycon number with slouchy leather boots.

 

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
7/14

Saira Khan

Saira Khan wowed as she arrived at the Corinthia in a gorgeous Serena Blue shirt. The former Loose Women presenter turned heads in her bright pink top, paired with loose trousers boasting coordinating stripe detailing.  

 

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
8/14

Jessica Wright

Newly married Jessica Wright put in a stunning appearance at the awards. Fresh from her star-studded wedding in Mallorca, the brunette beauty looked radiant in a pearl embellished blouse and figure-hugging leather trousers.

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
9/14

Fleur East

The X Factor singer looked sensational in a vibrant blue suit offset by delicate gold jewellery. Fleur's on-trend ensemble was from none other than high street favourite Zara – how gorgeous did she look?

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
10/14

Vick Hope

Vick pulled out all the stops in the pastel outfit of dreams. Sporting a bright purple French Connection suit teamed with colour-clashing yellow heels, the presenter looked seriously stylish for the occasion.

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
11/14

Anita Rani

The Countryfile presenter donned a beautiful, figure-hugging dress for the occasion. The silk floral number by Caroline Constas boasted a floor-skimming, ruffled skirt and matching detailing on the sleeve. Anita styled her bob in loose curls and accessorised with a gold necklace.

PHOTOS: Newly married Jess Wright stuns in nude leather leggings on red carpet

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
12/14

Giovanna Fletcher 

I'm A Celebrity star Giovanna Fletcher opted for an elegant, all-black ensemble to attend the Inspiration Awards. The author and presenter, whose husband Tom Fletcher is currently battling Covid, donned an A-line Max Mara shirt dress teamed with simple L.K. Bennett stilettos.

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
13/14

Zoe Hardman 

Presenter Zoe Hardman ensured she took centre stage in a bright red jumpsuit. The one-shoulder number boasted an on-trend puff sleeve and flared fit on the trousers. 

Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards
14/14

Lisa Snowdon 

Lisa Snowdon looked lovely in a Rixo number teamed with Sophia Webster shoes. The This Morning fashionista was elegant as ever in her floaty dress.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...