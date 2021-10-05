Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

HELLO! has once again rolled out the red carpet for this year's Inspiration Awards! Held at the Corinthia London in association with Childrensalon, celebrities and real-life heroes have come in their throes to pick up awards and celebrate the talents of many inspirational people.
The ceremony itself has been built on the success of the magazine's Star Mum Awards in 2018 and Star Women Awards in 2019, and was created to highlight people - both famous and not - whose talents have empowered and inspired others during the last 12 months.
Countryfile and BBC Radio Four's Woman's Hour presenter Anita Rani is set to host the awards alongside HELLO! Editor-in-Chief Rosie Nixon. The pair served on the awards judging panel alongside Lorraine Kelly, Vick Hope and Kate Silverton.
Among the guests include Elizabeth Hurley, Alesha Dixon, Giovanna Fletcher, Andrea McLean, Lisa Snowdon, Natasha Kaplinsky and many more. Click through the gallery to see the fabulous attendees…
Elizabeth Hurley
The model turned heads as she posed for photographers in a plunging pink suit by The Deck with contrasting red lapel and button detailing The 56-year-old beauty carried a sparkling gold clutch as she posed up a storm, telling HELLO!: "How lovely it is to honour unsung heroes like star mums and kindess, it makes an event like this extra special."