Bob Geldof
Peaches Geldof was only 25 years old when she died of a heroin overdose in 2013, leaving behind her husband Thomas Cohen and their two children Astala Dylan Willow and Phaedra Bloom Forever. She died the same way as her mother Paula Yates in 2000 aged 41. Her father Bob Geldof was devastated by the tragic news, and admitted in an interview that he blamed himself.
Speaking to ITV news, he said: "You blame yourself. You’re the father who is responsible and clearly failed. " He added: "For anybody watching who has a dead kid and you’re a parent: you go back, you go back, you go back, you go back, you go over, you go over. What could you have done? You do as much as you can."
The dad-of-four continued: "When Paula died and Peaches a few months ago… the ability to try and understand, although it is incomprehensible with the immensity of the grief, is there. But it takes a long while for it to filter through from the filth to get to the front so you can itemise. I am not there with Peaches yet. It is all too soon, all too sudden. Too unexpected.”