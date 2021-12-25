﻿
Christmas 2021: How the Beckhams, Mariah Carey, Holly Willoughby and more spent the big day

Christmas is in full swing across the globe, and many of our favourite celebrities have been taking to social media to share their in the festivities.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton take George, Charlotte and Louis to Christmas Day church service

From Victoria Beckham and Holly Willoughby to Gary Barlow and Mariah Carey here are some of our favourite celebrity Christmas snaps so far…

David and Victoria Beckham

Beauty mogul Victoria has shared a sweet family portrait to Instagram showing the family-of-six standing in front of their Christmas tree. The former Spice Girl, 47, looks stunning in a festive green figure-hugging dress while David and sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 19, and 22-year-old Brooklyn all looked smartly dressed in suits. Daughter Harper, 10, completes the family portrait in a sweet navy dress.

Holly Willoughby

It looks like Holly Willoughby spent her Christmas Day snuggled under the Christmas tree with the latest addition to her family. This Morning star and her husband Dan Baldwin welcomed a new dog, a Golden Retriever named Bailey, back in November - and the two have been inseparable ever since. In her Christmas Day post, Bailey could be seen wearing a red velvet bow around his neck which matched perfectly with Holly’s festive red lip.

MORE: Holly Willoughby makes Phillip Schofield cry in emotional moment on This Morning

Peter Andre

Peter Andre was surrounded by his nearest and dearest on Christmas morning. He and wife Emily not only had seven-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Theo to spoil but Peter’s children from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 16, Princess, 14, over for Christmas Day too. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a snap of all of them opening their presents and gushed: “My life right here…” followed by a heart emoji.

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg

For some, Christmas has been far from perfect this year but still special nonetheless. Strictly star Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg have sadly revealed that they have been forced to spend it alone after the professional dancer contracted Covid. However, in a sweet post showing them raising a glass, the couple revealed that they were “trying to see the positives in the POSITIVE” and having a lovely day.

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow’s Christmas tradition may not be for all! The Take That star posted several clips of him going for an icy Christmas morning dip with nothing but some swimming trunks and a bobble hat on. “Happy Xmas ya filthy animal - cold water the biz!” he captioned the funny video.

Mariah Carey

The queen of Christmas herself Mariah Carey got an extra special gift on Christmas Day. The 52-year-old songstress shared a series of snaps of her family - and Santa - to reveal that her feel-good festive song All I Want For Christmas is You has broken a billion streams on Spotify, making it one of the most played songs ever.

Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp marked his first Christmas with his new wife Frida Andersson and their newborn son by sharing a series of sweet photos. The couple tied the knot last month at Chelsea Registry Office in London, and they welcomed their first child together, Raphael, just weeks later.

Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star had her first festive celebrations since marrying partner Charlie McDowell earlier this year and was clearly feeling the love. She shared a photo of the two of them alongside their beloved pooch and wrote: "A very Merry first married Christmas from our lil fam."

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown used Christmas Day as the perfect excuse to introduce her followers to her new beau, Jake Bongiovi. The 17-year-old Stranger Things actress shared a sweet photo of herself and Jake, who is the son of legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi, sitting next to a Christmas tree in festive sweaters.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell celebrated her first Christmas as a mother this year, and it looks like she had the most magical time. Sharing a snap of herself and her family all wearing matching monogrammed pyjamas, she could be seen beaming as she held her seven-month-old daughter in her arms. 

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon had a full house on Christmas Day! The 45-year-old actress and husband John Tooth were joined by their three kids Ava, 22, Deacon, 18, and Tennessee, nine as well as several other family members on the big day.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson was clearly on Santa's nice list! The Australian-born actress took to her Stories on Christmas morning to share a snap of herself in her pyjamas wearing one of the very special gifts she received - a chic Prada sunhat for her next jet setting adventure.

