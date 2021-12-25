Christmas 2021: How the Beckhams, Mariah Carey, Holly Willoughby and more spent the big day

Christmas is in full swing across the globe, and many of our favourite celebrities have been taking to social media to share their in the festivities.
From Victoria Beckham and Holly Willoughby to Gary Barlow and Mariah Carey here are some of our favourite celebrity Christmas snaps so far…
David and Victoria Beckham
Beauty mogul Victoria has shared a sweet family portrait to Instagram showing the family-of-six standing in front of their Christmas tree. The former Spice Girl, 47, looks stunning in a festive green figure-hugging dress while David and sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 19, and 22-year-old Brooklyn all looked smartly dressed in suits. Daughter Harper, 10, completes the family portrait in a sweet navy dress.