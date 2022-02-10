﻿
6 of the hottest celebrity events this month

Another month of celebrity-filled glam

GMA's Amy Robach inundated with support after health update on Instagram
Photo: © Getty Images
From the BRIT Awards to Wayne and Coleen Rooney's swanky documentary premiere and Emma Raducanu's glitzy London appearance, it seems this month promises to be an exciting one for celebrity fans!

Actors, models, TV stars and other big personalities have hit the red-carpet and we're all over them like flies! Here are the hottest events of February that has caught our eyes…

Adele

The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena

Adele was the woman of the moment at this year's BRIT Awards, not only did she win three gongs, but the superstar also wowed the crowds with her vocals.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

The Fendi Set book event at the Royal Academy of Arts

The royal was among the lucky guests at The Fendi Set book launch event which was held at the Royal Academy of Arts on 8 February.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Marry Me premiere in Los Angeles

The couple made a loved-up appearance together for the red carpet premiere of J.Lo's newest rom-com, Marry Me, which is being released on Valentine's Day weekend.

Photo: © Getty Images
Emma Raducanu

Evian's pop-up art installation launch at Protein Studios

At the start of the month, evian unveiled a dazzling pop-up immersive art installation in London created with multi-disciplinary artist and crystal lover, Sara Shakeel, to celebrate the launch of its much-awaited evian Sparkling water. The event was attended by Global Brand Ambassador and the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year for 2021 Emma Raducanu.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney

Rooney premiere at HOME Manchester

On 9 February, football star Wayne walked the blue carpet, alongside wife Coleen wearing Mugler, as they made their way inside the venue for an exclusive premiere of the documentary film. Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, Phil and Tanya Bardsley were also in attendance.

Photo: © Getty Images
Maya Jama

No Requests launch party at The Ned

The presenter attended the launch party for 'No Requests' label in partnership with Converse at The Ned on 4 February.

