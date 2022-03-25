﻿
Oscars 2022: Inside the hottest celebrity events

Oscars weekend is here and with it comes exclusive events across the city of Los Angeles where the best and brightest of Hollywood come together to celebrate. From the Oscar Wilde Awards to sustainable fashion celebrations, HELLO! takes you inside for a closer look into the most fashionable parties with the A-list guestlist, starting with Vanity Fair's Future of Hollywood bash at the uber trendy Mother Wolf.

Kate Beckinsale was among those were at party where she wore a fabulous cream and gold structured jumpsuit.

Hosted by The Dropout's Amanda Seyfried and Vanity Fair editor Radhika Jones, and sponsored by Lancome, guests including Jenna Dewan, Oscar-nominated actress Aunjanue Ellis, Chrissy Teigen, Riverdale's Cole Sprouse, Jane Levy, Tiffany Haddish, Winnie Harlow, and more joined the event where they sipped on specialty cocktails by Tequila Don Julio.

Corinne Massiah, Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis

9-1-1 star Corinne was joined by friends Danny Ramirez and Greg Tarzan Davis. The 19-year-old looked fabulous in a red velvet suit with black crop top.

Emeraude Toubia

Amazon's With Love star and fashion designer Emeraude wowed in a bold Barbie pink dress. 

Amanda Seyfried and Radhika Jones

Amanda hosted the event with editor Radhika Jones

Quinta Brunson and Angelica Ross 

TV's 2022 breakout Quinta Brunson looked gorgeous in red as the Abbott Elementary star made the rounds at the party. She was joined by Angelica Ross, a businesswoman and transgender rights advocate.

Kathryn Newton and Ashley Benson

Kathryn Newton and Ashley Benson mingled with guests, and both were spotted with their fellow Future of Hollywood peers

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan

The Rookie's Jenna wowed in a risque black dress with sheer panelling and a bikini top.

Isabella Ward, Yurel Echezarreta, and Paloma Garcia-Lee

West Side Story star Paloma poses with Isabella Ward and Yurel Echezarreta for a fun selfie.

