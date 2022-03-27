﻿
14 sweet Mother's Day celebrity tributes: from Holly Willoughby to Victoria Beckham

These stars opened their hearts on Mothering Sunday…

Kate Beckinsale shares sentimental tribute to her mother in incredible new video
Sunday marks Mother's Day in the U.K. and whether they're celebrating their mums or their children (or both), celebrities have been taking to social media to pay tribute to their much-loved families.

With loving words, the sweetest throwback photos and a lot of heartfelt emotions, famous faces have posted several Mother's Day messages – and they're delightful!

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourites from this special day in the calendar…

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning presenter posted a gorgeous snap with her lookalike mum, with whom the star shares a close relationship.

She captioned the lovely photo with a short but sweet message that simply read: "Happy Mother’s Day to the best… love you so much mama."

WATCH: Carol Vorderman shares heartwarming video of her late mum Jean

Jamie Oliver

The celebrity chef made sure to pay tribute to his wife Jools as well as his mum, posting a series of photos from his family life.

They included a previously unseen black-and-white shot of a young Jamie posing with his mum and sister and a picture of the star with Jools and the couple's five children.

Ruth Langsford

The Loose Women presenter usually spends Sundays relaxing with her mum Joan, and as she revealed in her Instagram Stories, this week she's dishing up a feast for the woman she calls "My Queen."

Ruth shared a glimpse of the stunning tablescape she'd created for her mum, complete with a gift bag, flowers and champagne.

Amanda Holden

The doting mum shared a gorgeous photo that showed her and her two daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten, cuddled up together during a gorgeous day on the coast. She also posted a photo with her mum that showed the pair sharing a hug.

In the caption, Amanda paid tribute to her mother and daughters as well as to her son Theo, who was tragically stillborn in 2011. She wrote: "#HappyMothersDay sending love to you all…. Lucky to have my mummy and to be a Mama to my two girls and my angel #Theo."

Janette Manrara

Alongside a gorgeous photo with her mum, the It Takes Two presenter wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the gorgeous mothers out there. Hope that it is a day filled with love from your children and families who appreciate what you do every single day.

"And to my mom @stepby2designs, there are no words. You simply mean the world to me. I love you!"

Gemma Atkinson

The TV and radio presenter is a devoted mum to Mia, two. In a heartfelt post on Sunday, Gemma shared a rare throwback to her own childhood with a video that showed her mum bottle-feeding her.

The star wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to my mum Sandra [heart emoji]. It’s only now looking back at old videos like this, I realise how much like you I am. I mean, this could be me and Mia for sure… Have a wonderful day! I love you!"

Carol Vorderman

The presenter, who is a mum-of-two herself, shared throwback photos and video as she paid an emotional tribute to her mum, who died in 2017.

She shared a short clip of her mother "holding court" at a Mother's Day family lunch that year, as well as a lovely photo that showed Carol posing with her mum.

Alex Jones

The One Show host shared a photo with her parents that showed her mum Mary holding her youngest child, daughter Annie, who was born last August.

Alex captioned the picture with a heartfelt message that read: "There she is! Mary the amazing! Best mam and best Gu. Xxx."

Victoria Beckham

Proud mum Victoria shared a series of photos to her Instagram that showed her posing with husband David and their children: Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and ten-year-old daughter Harper.

In one of the snaps, Harper appeared to be drinking alcohol alongside her mum, but the fashion designer assured her followers that wasn't the case! She wrote: "Wishing all the mummies out there a happy Mother’s Day xx kisses from me, @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @davidbeckham #HarperSeven (And Harper is drinking juice, not wine!!)"

Geri Horner

Victoria's fellow former Spice Girl took to Instagram to post a sweet photo with her young son Monty that showed the pair giggling as they shared an affectionate moment.

In a second picture, the star posed with Monty and daughter Bluebell, 15, as they laughed and had fun.

Helen Flanagan

The former Coronation Street star shared a photo that showed her hugging her three young children, who all wore matching yellow and white pyjamas, which she captioned "Grateful."

Helen also posted an image of her mum smiling and holding up a cocktail, writing: "Happy Mother's Day to my amazing mum, love you."

Rose Ayling-Ellis

The Strictly 2021 champion shared a sweet collage of three photos of her mum, grandma and herself as children – and they all look so alike!

Rose sweetly captioned the image: "Happy Mother's Day… Behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because here is where yours begins."

Penny Lancaster

The model and wife of Rod Stewart, who shares sons Alistair, 16, and Aiden, 11, with her husband, shared a lovely picture with her mum at the races as Penny held up a glass of champagne and enjoyed the special day out.

Jamie Redknapp

The retired football player posted a rare series of photos of his mum, including the sweetest snap of the proud grandma holding her youngest grandson, Jamie's baby son Rafael, who he shares with his wife Frida.

The star also shares two sons with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp.

