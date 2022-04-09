﻿
Stars come out to raise more than $800,000 for Toronto Public Library at annual Biblio Bash

This is the first event to kick off a very welcome gala season following two years of hiatus due to the pandemic

On April 7, beloved etalk personality Tyrone Edwards and many of Canada's most well-known authors and society mainstays, put on their black-tie finest and came together for Biblio Bash, an annual gala in support of the Toronto Public Library Foundation. 

The sold-out, talk-of-the-town, lavish affair raised $837,500, and is the first event to kick off gala season, after an obvious two-year hiatus. The Biblio Bash was welcome treat as people have started to come out of a forced hibernation and begin socializing and strutting their stuff again.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best photos from the event! 

The suggested dress-code for the fashionable crowd was black, white and florals. While many guests used that as inspiration for their looks, others ended up going with gowns that they felt comfortable and confident in that were eye-catching for all the right reasons. 

CHFI's Pooja Handa looked amazing, and was joined by her co-host, Gurdeep Ahluwalia. 

Krystal Koo was among the best-dressed of the evening. Her long, fitted, strapless gown looked even better in real life than it did photographed (which is saying a lot!). 

Event chair Victoria Webster also wowed in a nude Narces number with yellow floral decals throughout, adding a fun pop to the otherwise formal dress. 
She's pictured with City Librarian Vickery Bowles

FASHION magazine Editor-in-Chief Bernadette Morra wore a stunning long sleeved red Dries Van Noten gown with dramatic gold embellishments on the shoulders. (She's pictured with Simona Shnaider of Dolce Luxury Magazine and author Lindsay Mattick.)

A cocktail hour kicked off the event, taking place between the stacks at the Toronto Reference Library, and people could be heard complimenting each another's fashion choices and full-on-glam left, right and centre. 

Some of those who looked incredibly stylish were Vanessa and Mark Mulroney, pictured above. 

L-R: Christi Himmelheber and Jay McCauly, philanthropists David and Kate Daniels, Universal Music Canada CEO Jeffrey Remedios and his wife, Analogue Gallery owner Lucia Remedios, and emergency room MD Parambiar Keila and fashion lawyer Anjli Patel were among those who were there to show their support. 

Amanda Alvaro of Pomp & Circumstance (pictured left) led her table (which included Tyrone and Canadian poet Randell Adjei), in a dance to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," as guests looked on. 

The sit-down dinner was catered by Cory Vitiello’s 10tation Event and Catering.

Cory, the head of culinary development at Toronto's Cactus Club Cafe, got his start in Toronto as the chef de cuisine at the Drake Hotel in the mid aughts. He's pictured left above with Richard Lambert, owner of popular Toronto clubs Parts & Labour and The Dog & Bear. 

