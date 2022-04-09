Stars come out to raise more than $800,000 for Toronto Public Library at annual Biblio Bash

On April 7, beloved etalk personality Tyrone Edwards and many of Canada's most well-known authors and society mainstays, put on their black-tie finest and came together for Biblio Bash, an annual gala in support of the Toronto Public Library Foundation.
The sold-out, talk-of-the-town, lavish affair raised $837,500, and is the first event to kick off gala season, after an obvious two-year hiatus. The Biblio Bash was welcome treat as people have started to come out of a forced hibernation and begin socializing and strutting their stuff again.
Keep scrolling to see some of the best photos from the event!
Photo: © George Pimentel