﻿
1 Photos | Back to story

Loose Women's Denise Welch addresses on-set feud rumours

The actress and presenter spoke out

Loose Women's Denise Welch addresses on-set feud rumours
You're reading

Loose Women's Denise Welch addresses on-set feud rumours

1/1
Next

Kelly Clarkson celebrates incredible honor for her talk show
Loose Women's Denise Welch addresses on-set feud rumours
Photo: © Instagram
1/1
© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back