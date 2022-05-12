﻿
The hottest celebrity events in May - from Formula1 to red carpet premieres

A host of glamorous May events kicked off this past weekend when the Formula1 season hit Miami. David Beckham, Geri Halliwell and James Corden were spotted cheering on Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who won the race.

James and David also spent the weekend partying together at Miami's Carbone Beach, while in Los Angeles, Rebel Wilson and Jessica Biel both celebrated premieres and in London, reality stars mingled with actors at the launch of London's newest luxury rooftop bar and restaurant, Wagtail.

David Beckham and Romeo Beckham

David was joined by son Romeo in Miami, where the family have been staying in recent months.

The two were spotted with various pit crews at the Formula1 event.

Geri and Christian Horner with David Beckham

David was also caught chatting to wife Victoria Beckham's pal, and fellow Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner.

James Corden and David Beckham

That same weekend saw David join James and other celebs attend the American Express Presents CARBONE Beach party at Carbone on 8 May.

David Beckham and LeBronJames

Guests also included LeBron James, Gabreille Union and Dwayne Wade.

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson and the cast of her hit new Netflix film Senior Year partied in West Hollywood on 10 May.

Ana Yi Puig, Molly Brown, Chris Parnell, Avantika, Joshua Colley, Tyler Barnhardt, Angourie Rice, Brandon Scott Jones and Rebel

The cast attended the event ahead of the film's release on 13 May. Rebel rocked a gorgeous green gown with a slinky bardot neckline as she was joined by the likes of This Is Us' Justin Hartley who also stars in the film.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel was joined by husband Justin Timberlake for the Los Angeles premiere of her highly-anticipated new Hulu series Candy.

Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey

Based on a terrifying true story, the series sees Jessica transform into Candy Montgomery, one of America's most infamous killers, for a new Hulu series.

Candy was accused of murdering her neighbouring Betty Gore, and blamed it on self-defense.

Melanie Lynskey stars as Betty.

Monica Galetti and Mary Berry

Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards 2022

Monica Galetti and Mary Berry attend the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards at The Royal Exchange.

Anne-Marie Duff

The House Of Shades afterparty

The actress was among the guests at the press night after-party for The House Of Shades at The Almeida Theatre on 17 May.

Photo: © Getty Images
Daisy Lowe

Vivienne Westwood and Specsavers launch party

On 18 May, Daisy Lowe was on hand to attend the glamorous launch of Vivienne Westwood's eyewear collection, designed exclusively for Specsavers. Along with Anais Gallagher, the model enjoyed an intimate dinner hosted at Mayfair's 38 Grosvenor Square, modelling styles from the exclusive eyewear collection.

Naomie Harris, Nick Grimshaw, Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love

Wagtail Rooftop Bar & Restaurant launch party

On 11 May, Naomie Harris and Nick Grimshaw attended the VIP launch party for Wagtail, London's newest luxury rooftop bar and restaurant with 360 degree views of London Skyline.

