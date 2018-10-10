Katya Jones speaks out about marriage with Neil Jones in first interview Katya and Seann opened up to Zoe Ball

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has confirmed her relationship with husband Neil Jones is "absolutely fine" in the first TV interview since she shared a kiss with dance partner Seann Walsh. Speaking to Zoe Ball on Wednesday's episode of It Takes Two, the professional dancer said: "Obviously I apologise, and I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing - me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally I can." Seann - who has now split from his girlfriend-at-the-time after she publicly dumped him - also commented on the scandal by sheepishly saying: "I'm sorry for the hurt that I've caused. We were getting on well, we were having fun - we had a couple of drinks and made a huge mistake, and I regret it deeply." He then explained how he's 'not the man he's being portrayed as being'.

Katya and Seann have chemsistry on the dance floor

Many fans were not happy with the comments, with one writing about Seann on Twitter: "You're being portrayed as a cheat because you are a cheat," while another one responded to Katya's statement with: "Katya, proving how selfish she is, 'I've caused hurt and pain, but I'm fine, that's all I care about'" But some viewers have called for the pair's personal lives to be left alone, with one writing: "It’s a dance show and what happens in their private life should remain private," and another adding: "I don’t understand why Seann and Katya didn’t just say it’s a private matter being dealt with by the people involved and they want to move on instead of sitting there sombre barely looking at each other making the situation a hundred times more awkward."

A lot of stars associated with the BBC One show have shared their opinions this week, following the kiss. Arlene Phillips shocked fans by suggesting that Katya and Neil have an open relationship, while Shirley Ballas refused to comment, and Debbie McGee said the pair should not have publicly apologised. One thing that everyone can agree on, is that Katya and Seann will still be dancing in the competition on Saturday night.

