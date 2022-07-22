Helen Skelton enjoys special day out with her three children The star had quality time with her family

Helen Skelton enjoyed a fabulous day out on Thursday with her beautiful three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five and baby Elsie.

MORE: Helen Skelton looks fabulous in blue bikini as she marks milestone with son

The Countryfile star took to her Instagram Stories to document the exciting day which saw the youngsters having fun at Stockeld Park. Captioning the posts from their fun-filled trip, Helen simply tagged the official page of the venue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

The collection of snaps showed the trio's exciting day and one snap even saw the brother-duo bravely climbing a high rock-climbing wall.

READ: Helen Skelton looks ahead to 39th birthday celebrations after difficult year

SEE: Helen Skelton on struggling with 'working mum guilt'

In the first clip, one of the boys can be heard excitedly exclaiming: "It's a parrot!" and enthusiastic mum Helen replied: "WOW!" Her son continued and said: "Shall we take a picture of the animals?" to which she replied: "Yeah!"

Ernie and Louis were having fun climbing the wall

Another image showed older son Ernie in a giant astronaut outfit whilst baby Elsie crawled in front.

Just hours before, the BBC host was glammed up to the nines as she stepped out looking dazzling at ITV's summer party at the Sanderson hotel in London.

The 38-year-old dressed her slender figure in a red floral maxi dress which featured a risque thigh-high split and one-shoulder detailing, as well as a ruffled hem.

Her beautiful blonde tresses were styled to one side in a ponytail and as for makeup, the star added a touch of blush, winged eye-liner and a vibrant red lipstick.

Baby Elsie wanted to get in on the action

She accessorised the gorgeous ensemble with large gold hoops and nude strappy heels.

Helen looked incredible

Helen shares her three children with rugby league player Richie Myler and after eight years of marriage, confirmed their split in April this year.

The presenter confirmed their split in a short statement on Instagram: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.