Michelle Obama, Sharon Osbourne and more pay heartbreaking tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill have paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II in the hours after her passing. President Biden said the Queen “led always with grace, an unwavering commitment to duty and the incomparable power of her example".

In a statement, they added: “She endured the dangers and deprivations of a world war alongside the British people and rallied them during the devastation of a global pandemic to look to better days ahead. Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States."

The pair concluded: "She helped make our relationship special."

The pair said they first met the Queen in 1982 and when they made their first overseas trip to the UK as President and First Lady in 2021, "she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom".

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also paid tribute, writing that they "join so many others who are celebrating her life and mourning her passing".

"Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us. Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity," he wrote.

Queen Elizabeth II and Joe Biden in 2021

"Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance.

"Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also shared a statement on social media, writing: "May it be a comfort to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire Royal Family that Americans join them in prayer at this sad time."

Barack and Michelle paid tribute

Others who paid tribute included Jennifer Garner, who shared a picture of a young Queen, writing: "What an elegant, incredible woman."

"May you Rest In Peace Queen," wrote Janet Jackson, alongside a picture of the two of them meeting.

"Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll, the longest reigning monarch. The embodiment of strength and dignity, upholding and performing her vow to The United Kingdom," added Sharon Osbourne.

"Unwavering. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Long Live The King."

In response, Sharon's friend Carrie Ann Inaba commented: "Watching the news thinking of you. It’s a sad day, she was an incredibly strong and resilient woman, dedicated to her country. May she Rest In Peace now."