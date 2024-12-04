Michael Buble brands son's cancer diagnosis at aged 3 'a sledgehammer to my reality'

Michael Bublé might have the smoothest voice in the business, and there's no doubt that he has brought joy to millions of fans worldwide.

Despite his sunny personality, the star has lived through the worst experience a parent can ever imagine: his son's cancer diagnosis.

Michael's eldest son Noah, now 11 years old, was just three when the family received the tragic news that he had liver cancer in 2016.

Recommended video You may also like Inside Michael Bublé's Family Life

"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah, who is currently in treatment in the US," Michael wrote in a statement at the time.

"Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

He recently revealed on the Diary of a CEO podcast that the shocking news came at a time when the "Sway With Me" singer had been doggedly pursuing his career.

The tight-knit family were devastated by the news

"When it actually happened, I was going through, I think, a crisis," he said. "I don't think I had my priorities straight. My family was always the love [of my life], and I don't think I was a terrible guy, but it was blinders: career, ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power, more money?"

Everything changed when Michael and Luisana received the devastating news.

"What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being," he told Australia's Today Show. "I much rather would have it have been me. Many times I wish that it had been."

© Getty He revealed that he had been too career-focused prior to Noah's cancer diagnosis

Noah's ordeal changed the singer intrinsically; he said on the podcast that it has taught him to appreciate the little things in life.

"My son's cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes," he said. "That was a sledgehammer to my reality."

"I will never be carefree again in my life, and that's okay. It is a privilege for me to exist. That pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things, I guess it's part of this beautiful life."

© CARL DE SOUZA The singer shares four children with his wife, actress Luisana

Thankfully, the family got through this tough time, and Noah went into remission in 2017; Michael revealed his desperate wish for Noah to recover.

"I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, 'If we get out of this, I'm going to live a different life, a better life,'" he explained.

"And I did. I made that promise to myself in like a moment. I want to be kinder. I want to be more empathetic. I don't ever want to allow that ego and that false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am."

© Instagram Noah went into remission in 2017 and inherited his father's musical talents

Noah is now happy and healthy and the proud big brother to Michael and Luisana's three other children: Elias, eight, Vida, six, and Cielo, two.

He is a keen piano player and seems to have inherited his dad's musical ability.