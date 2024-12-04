Khloé Kardashian opens up about brother Rob’s private 'struggles'

Khloé Kardashian got candid about her brother Rob's "struggles" and his bid for privacy despite being part of one of the world's most famous families.

The mother of two spoke to Bustle on December 4, revealing how close they are and how protective she really is of her only brother.

"I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much," she told the outlet.

"I feel so deeply what he feels- the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn't fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

Both siblings have been cruelly subjected to a slew of online hate during their time in the public eye, particularly about their looks.

Khloé delved further into why the pair are so close. "I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie," she said.

© Instagram Khloé revealed that she is closest to her brother Rob

"And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors. I love him so much. It's just innate."

Rob stepped away from his family's hit TV show towards the end of its run on the E! network and opted not to return for their Hulu reboot. However, Khloé hopes that he will grace the screen again.

"I do think Rob would come back to the show," she shared. "He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

© Gabe Ginsberg The 37-year-old is just three years younger than Khloé

Rob's life was turned upside down after splitting from his partner, Blac Chyna, with whom he shares his daughter, Dream. However, the pair have learned to co-parent successfully, and Rob clearly adores his six-year-old daughter.

"He's literally the best dad I know, and I'm so proud of him for that," Khloé said. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself, and I'm happy for him, so I have faith that, soon, he'll be back on the show."

Dream is extremely close to the Good American founder and her daughter True; Khloé even threw the budding model a soccer-themed birthday party.

© Instagram The mother of two is close to Rob's six-year-old daughter, Dream

Khloé never fails to gush about Rob's parenting skills, revealing that she is happy to help parent Dream when he needs it.

"Rob does such an incredible job with her, and I'm just there to help whenever he needs. Rob and I are crazy close to one another; we've always been," she said in a confessional on The Kardashians.

© Instagram Dream often sleeps over with her cousins Tatum and True

"I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream," she added. "I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important, and wherever she gets it from, she gets it from."

"Dream is one of my babies, too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it's in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn't have it any other way."