Fearne Cotton flooded with well-wishes as she reveals tumour surgery plans

Fearne Cotton has revealed that she recently discovered two tumours on her jawline and must undergo imminent surgery.

The TV presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the news that she had been told by doctors that the masses are benign.

She wrote: "I'm going to be out of action for a bit due to a surgery. I felt a lump under my ear on my jawline a while ago now but this year noticed it was growing. Turns out it's a benign tumour and another small one above it on the saliva gland. I'm feeling positive about it all and will take the opportunity to rest and slow right down. If you feel a lump or bump or feel like something is a bit off, always go get it checked. I'm so glad I did as the longer you leave these things the more complicated things become."

Fearne's discovery comes only weeks after her friend Davina McCall shared the news that she will require surgery to treat a rare brain tumour.

The former Celebrity Juice panellist added: "It's obviously so weird that only a couple of months ago Davina told me about her tumour and then weeks later I was calling her having discovered mine. I'm not only lucky she's a bloody good mate but also a beacon of light and positivity when it comes to this stuff."

© Getty Images Davina was quick to share her support for Fearne

The My Mum, Your Dad presenter was one of the first to usher her support to Fearne in the comments. Davina wrote: "Sending you so much healing and love can't wait to give you a huge gentle cuddle."

Other notable names also flocked to the comments section to share their well wishes. Radio presenter Zoe Ball wrote: "oh darling girl. be brave as and know you'll be well looked after. all my love x."

In the Instagram video, Fearne showed her followers where the tumours were located but reassured fans that she would still continue on with her hit podcast The Happy Place "as normal", with episodes having been pre-recorded.

She said: "I'm not going to be on here probably quite as much the next couple of weeks because I've got to have an operation."

Fearne added: "So I'm going to have that surgery then resting to get better before Christmas. I'm not very good at resting so wondering how that's going to go but I'm feeling ok about it. I'm feeling good and well.

"I'm going to catch up on lots of TV while I'm out the other side of it. The podcast will carry on as normal. I'll be doing all the regular stuff, I've banked a lot of good episodes that will still be rolling out and I'll see you soon."