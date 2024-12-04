Tim Robbins: Meet Silo villain's megastar ex

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon were once a Hollywood power couple. The duo – each with extensive filmographies – are revered as some of the greatest actors of their generation.

Tim, 66, shot to superstar status with roles in Bull Durham (1988), The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and Mystic River (2003), before appearing as Bernard Holland – Silo's conniving and calculated head of IT.

Meanwhile, Susan, 78, gained prominence in cult classics including Thelma & Louise (1991), The Witches of Eastwick (1987), and Little Women (1994). Here, we unpack their decade-spanning love story, which ended in 2009…

A meet-cute on set

Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon met on the set of Bull Durham in 1987. The movie was released a year later. It's unclear when exactly they started dating, but at some point during production, they became an item.

© Getty Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon were introduced on the set of Bull Durham

The former faced criticism at the start of the relationship, with many commenting on their 12-year age gap.

Starting a family

In 1989, Susan and Tim welcomed their first child together. On May 15, John "Jack" Henry was born, and later, on May 4, 1992, they expanded their family with the arrival of their youngest son, Miles. Susan was already a proud mom to daughter, Eva Amurri (born March 15, 1985), whom she shares with Italian filmmaker, Franco Amurri.

© Getty Tim and Susan with their son Jack

As of 2024, Jack, 35, is working as an editor, writer and director. From 2021 to 2022, he worked behind the cameras on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and has directed multiple short films.

Like his parents, Miles, 32, has ventured into the acting side of filmmaking and has appeared in The X-Files (2018), Halloween (2018) and Let It Snow (2019).

© Getty Images The former couple welcomed their second son, Miles (left) in 1992

Speaking with The Los Angeles Times in 2018, Miles was asked about having two famous parents in the same industry. I won't try to act like I will ever escape it," he said.

"I think at a certain point in my life, I was a lot more precious about that. Perhaps from a place of ego, I didn't want to be associated with them at all because I was going to be so overshadowed by them."

Deciding not to marry

During the actress's relationship with Tim, the 78-year-old was quizzed about the possibility of marriage. In a previous interview, Susan noted that she preferred the idea of "choosing to be with somebody" and "thought that if you didn't get married, you wouldn't take each other for granted as easily."

2009 split and friendship

Tim and Susan confirmed their split to PEOPLE in 2009.

"People were coming up to me in the street and saying, 'I cried and cried when I heard.' Well, I was sadder!" Susan recalled to The Telegraph.

© Getty Susan and Tim announced their split in 2009

"I didn't think it would ever happen, either. You bring people into your life at certain times. Maybe you have a relationship to have children and you realize that it's fulfilled after that point."

15 years later, Susan still has fans coming up to her and speaking about their split. "I feel so bad for them," the Thelma & Louise star explained to The Sunday Times. While they're no longer together, the duo have remained friends, with Susan quipping: "You have kids … you don't have any choice."

© Getty The duo stayed friends after their split

She added that she hasn't ruled out working with Tim in the future,"If he brings me something I like, yeah."