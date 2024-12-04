CEO shot dead in Manhattan street, gunman still on the loose — what we know

A CEO from Minnesota was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest single health carrier in the United States, was shot in the chest, and subsequently taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 50-year-old was walking toward the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, near where the gunman was waiting for some time, to attend a UnitedHealthcare conference.

UnitedHealthcare has cancelled its investors day

The gunman, who was masked, remains at large, and there is a manhunt underway to locate him.

Though law enforcement has shared that it appears to have been a targeted shooting, details on the circumstances and a possible motive or suspect are not immediately clear.

UnitedHealthcare, of which Thompson had been CEO since 2021, has cancelled its investors day.The NYPD will host a press conference at 11:30am local time.

The Hilton sits on 6th Avenue between 53rd and 54th

A spokesperson for the New York Hilton Midtown told CNN: "We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department."

More to come.